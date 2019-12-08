

Lucy Walton and Phoebe Richards in action during Loughborough Students v Clifton Robinsons. Credit Andrew Smith



Surbiton returned to winning ways after their draw last weekend in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





The top of the table side recorded their 11th win of the campaign as they won 3-1 at Beeston on Saturday.



Erica Sanders gave the away side the lead in the 19th minute from open play before Augustina Fernandez Merlo levelled for Beeston one minute in to the second half.



Darcy Bourne and Hannah Martin went on to score two more for Surbiton as they head into the winter break with a six-point advantage at the top of the table.



Hampstead & Westminster remain in second place after picking up three points for the ninth time this season, this time winning 3-1 at the University of Birmingham.



Lauren Turner, Fran Tew and Joanna Leigh all netted for the away side while Caroline Spence was the only scorer for the University of Birmingham.



Buckingham also secured victory on Saturday as they won 3-2 at home against bottom of the table Bowdon.



Natasha James bagged a brace and Lucy Wood scored the other for the home side.



Xenna Hughes and Emma Rainey were the goal scorers for Bowdon.



Elsewhere, Loughborough Students versus Clifton Robinsons ended 2-2 at full time.



Madeline Pearce and Beth Peers found the net for the home side while Jenny Hughes and Kathryn Lane were on the scoresheet for Bowdon.



Sophie Bray netted a hat-trick as her East Grinstead side won 4-0 at home against Holcombe.



Ellie Rayer gave the home side the lead in the 10th minute before Bray netted a double before half time and her third mid-way through the second half to secure the victory.



Investec Division 1 North



Olton and West Warwicks produced an excellent performance on Saturday in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One North as they beat bottom of the table Leeds 9-1 at home.



Katie Brough bagged herself a hat-trick, Sade Gerald and Sally Walton netted a brace apiece and Alice Conquest and Abigail Forsythe scored one each as the home side secured all three points. Becky Blades was the goal scorer for Leeds.



Leicester City top the table after securing a 1-0 win at Belper, although Swansea could leapfrog them with a victory on Sunday.



Elizabeth Honarmand scored the winner when she netted from open play in the 16th minute.



Elsewhere, Stourport versus the University of Durham ended 1-1 at full time.



Investec Division 1 South



Reading added another three points to their tally as they ran out 3-2 victors at home to St Albans in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One South on Saturday.



Elisa Filarmonico gave St Albans the lead in the 10th minute before Jennifer Crossley hit back for Reading nine minutes later from a penalty corner.



Amy Kokkinos restored St Albans lead in the 21st minute before a double from Sophie Shakespeare secured the points for Reading who remain second in the table.



Elsewhere, Canterbury won 1-0 at home against Slough.



Aimee Plumb scored the only goal of the game for the home side.



Wimbledon head into the winter break top of the table after securing their ninth consecutive victory, this time winning 7-0 at home against Sevenoaks.



Investec Conference East



Barnes remain top of the table in the Investec Women’s Conference East after an excellent performance to win 6-0 at home against Canterbury.



Catalina Montino, Triona Doyle and Helen Stubbs shared the goals equally as Barnes extended their advantage at the top of the table with a healthy goal difference.



Elsewhere, Wimbledon maintained their pressure on Barnes as they won 2-1 at Bromley and Beckenham to remain in second on goal difference.



Rose Winter netted both goals for the away side while Anna Frizoni scored the only goal for Bromley and Beckenham.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton 2s will remain top of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference West going into the winter break after picking up three points from a 3-1 win at Oxford University on Saturday.



Hannah Denison netted a brace for the away side and Tasmin Cookman scored the third as the away side picked up maximum points for the eighth time this season.



Shona McNab was on the scoresheet for Oxford University.



Elsewhere, Team Bath Buccaneers produced an excellent performance to win 2-1 at home against third place Oxford Hawks.



Gillian Kane gave the home side the lead after five minutes before Di Bevan doubled their advantage eight minutes before half time.



Claire Werlinger hit back for the away side late in the second half but it was in vain as the home side held out to secure three points.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham maintained their 100% record in the Investec Women’s Conference North on Saturday as they beat second place Sutton Coldfield 5-0 at home.



Esme Burge and Ella Bromley both scored twice for the home side while Robyn Bentley netted the fifth.



Elsewhere Timperley closed the gap on second place to only one point as they won 2-0 at Cannock.



Leonnie Molloy gave the away side the lead in the seventh minute from a penalty corner before Sarah Chancellor doubled their advantage and secured the points eight minutes later.



England Hockey Board Media release