



Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran has been nominated for the International Hockey Federation's Hockey Stars Goalkeeper of the Year award.





McFerran was an integral part of the Irish side which qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a tense shootout victory over Canada.



The 23-year-old was put forward for the award last year but missed out to Great Britain's Maddie Hinch.



The winner of the accolade will be announced in February 2020.



Although McFerran was edged out by Hinch at the awards last year, the Antrim stopper was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 2018 World Cup, where Ireland finished a surprise second.



If she was to be successful this time around, McFerran would be the first Irish player to win an award since David Harte's men's Goalkeeper of the Year double in 2015 and 2016.



McFerran will face competition from Australia's Rachael Lynch, Spain's Maria Ruiz, France's Mathilde Petriaux and Megumi Kageyama of Japan.



Nominees for the FIH 2019 Hockey Stars Awards



WOMEN



Player of the Year: Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Frédérique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL)



Goalkeeper of the Year: Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN)



Rising Star of the Year: Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED)



MEN



Player of the Year: Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND)



Goalkeeper of the Year: Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER)



Rising Star of the Year: Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED)



