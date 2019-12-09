



David Harte has been confirmed by the IOC as one of 30 athletes who will be seeking election onto the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission next summer.





Four athletes will be elected at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by Olympians onto the commission that was established in 1981 as an official body that serves as a link between athletes and the IOC, with a focus on ensuring that the athletes’ viewpoint is at the heart of the Olympic Movement decisions.



The SV Kampong goalkeeper represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and has been recognised as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, winning the accolade of FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year on two occasions.



The Cork man has been a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission since 2017 and is currently the Secretary of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Athletes’ Commission.



Harte is an advocate of equality and fair play in sport. Learning about the confirmation of his inclusion on the panel of candidates seeking election next summer, he said: “I am very proud and pleased to be Ireland’s candidate for election for the IOC Athletes’ Commission.



“I really believe in the mission of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in placing athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement, and I would relish the opportunity to further implement this.



“As hockey team captain at Rio 2016 and World Cup 2018, honesty, trustworthiness and mutual respect were key to my leadership, and these are values which I will base my campaign on in the coming months.



“To have an opportunity to be the link between athletes globally and the IOC is something that really excites me and motivates me to be elected. I am not a fan of being a ‘hurler on the ditch’ and like to be proactive about being a voice for athletes.



“I believe strongly in providing equal opportunities for all athletes to support a successful Olympic campaign regardless of their background. My three main priorities in my campaign will be gender equality, athlete transition and focusing on the areas of anti-doping and the prevention of manipulation in sport.”



Euro Hockey League media release