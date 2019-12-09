By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Kisumu Youngstars' Bonface Aliwa (left) vies for the ball with Mombasa Sports Club's Brian Magombe during their Kenya Hockey Union Super League match played at City Park Stadium on December 8, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Coastal side Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) will play in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier next season.





MSC joined champions of the second-tier Super League, Parkroad Badgers, who finished the league with 48 points in qualifying for the top-fligh league after Sunday’s matches played at City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.



Parkroad finished five points ahead of MSC and Kenya College of Accountancy College.



MSC returned to the top-tier league, thanks to their 2-1 win against Impala on Saturday and a deserved 3-0 win against Kisumu Youngster.



But it was team’s captain Mariano Emadau who had a perfect 33ed birthday gift as he scored the team’s first goal in the 16th minute before Adaka Kilaini (20th) and Marvin Barasa (48th) scored one goal each.



MSC last played in the top league in 2016 and coach Fredrick Arika has welcomed the opportunity to play among Kenya’s top teams.



“It’s one thing to earn the promotion and totally a different thing to stay at the top. Ours has been a team effort and I believe the script will not be any different in the premier league,” said Arika.



He added: “We are reaching out to sponsors and people of good will to come on board and support us. Whereas we get support from MSC, it has not been enough to sustain the club the whole season. I’m happy that we are back in the top-tier league,” he said.



