



LAHORE-Pakistan Wapda outclassed Pakistan Customs to emerge as title holders in the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship 2019, which concluded here at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.





In the final, Wapda men were off to flying start as they fully dominated the final right from the beginning till the end. Wapda opened their account in the 9th minute through Ibrar Hussain, who fired in a field goal to provide his side 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Electricity men continued their dominance in the second quarter, as they netted another field goal through Yasir in the 23rd minute to double their lead.



Hammad Anjum also struck a field goal in the third quarter to give his side 3-0 edge in the third quarter while Wapda players were more severe in the fourth and last quarter, where they thrashed two more goals to win the match by 5-0. This time, Rana Waheed and Waqas Butt were goal scorers from the winning side. In the third position match, SSGC defeated Punjab A.



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and former PHF Chief Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders. Other notables present on the occasion were former Olympian and golden player of his era Manzoor Ahmad Junior, Khalid Hameed, Waseem Feroze, Qasim Khan, PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa and others.



The Nation