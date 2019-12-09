



Champions Dundee Wanderers, Clydesdale Western and Inverleith share top spot in the women`s indoor National League 1 table after the first day`s round of games at the Bell`s Sports Centre in Perth.





So also do Watsonians after a 3-2 win over Grange in the final game of the day, although the Edinburgh side have played a game more.



Champions Dundee Wanderers opened the defence of their title with a bang, a commanding 10-0 victory over Grange to lay down their stall for the season.



A hat-trick from Amy Snell was the only thing that divided the sides by the interval. But in the second half the goal avalanche continued to flow, there were doubles for Emily Dark and Milly Skidmore while the singles emanated from Heather Howie, Vikki Bunce and Ellie Wilson for Wanderers to move into double figures.



In the second match Watsonians seem to take their good outdoor form to the indoor version of the game with a 6-2 win over Edinburgh University.



But it was not always plain sailing as the contest stood poised at 2-2 at one point, Nikki Stobie and Bethan Mann put Watsonians ahead twice, only to be pegged back by Sophie Pettegree and Ella Watt replying for the students.



Watsonians then moved well ahead, Emily Newlands scored a hat-trick and Heather Tait got the other in a comfortable victory in the end.



Grove Menzieshill have for years been a major force in the indoor game but today they went down 7-2 to Inverleith. Two from Sophie Hinds and another by Sarah Jamieson gave the Edinburgh side a three goal lead before Sam Sangster pulled one back for the Taysiders.



However, the second half belonged to Inverleith with Sarah McKay getting a double and both Hinds and Jamieson adding to their first half strike, Rhiannon Carr getting Grove`s consolation.



The final game in the first session saw Clydesdale Western see off Hillhead 5-2. There were two strikes each for the Titwood-based outfit from Jen Eadie and Bronwyn Shields with Millie Steiger getting the other. Hillhead`s goals came from Jenny Sinclair and Carla MacNiven.



Edinburgh University opened their account this indoor season with a 5-2 win over Grange. The students roared into a five goal lead, Sophie Pettegree scored three times and Ella Watt twice, but Grange finally got a couple of consolations through Laura Protheroe and Beth Goodyear.



Wanderers continue to look impressive, in their second outing they produced a commanding display to defeat Watsonians 8-2. The champions were three up at the interval through Nina Becker, Emily Dark at a penalty corner and Amy Snell.



The Taysiders advanced their tally to seven through a double from Vikki Bunce and also from Dark again and Jess Ross. A mini-revival from the Edinburgh side with strikes from Heather Tait at a penalty and Catriona McLellan bringing the score back to 7-3, but in overtime Bunce completed her hat-trick at a set piece.



Clydesdale Western also joined Wanderers at the top of the table with a 6-4 win over Grove Menzieshill.



The first half was an even affair on the scoresheet with Bronwyn Shields and Jen Eadie netting for the Glasgow side and Ellie Stott and Molly Godfrey replying for the Taysiders.



In the second half Clydesdale moved into the gallop with two goals from Millie Steiger and another by Eadie putting them into a 5-2 lead. Although Pauline Stott scored twice for Grove Menzieshill near the end, any revival was cut short by another strike from Eadie for her hat-trick.



Inverleith continued their impressive form with a magnificent seven against Hillhead in their second outing. Sarah Jamieson was top scorer with a hat-trick, a total of five for the day, Sarah McKay got two while the others came from Katie Swanson and Carly Bisset.



In the final additional game of the day Watsonians beat Grange 3-2 courtesy of a hat-trick by Emily Newlands.



Scottish Hockey Union media release