



A hat-trick from Ed Horler helped Wimbledon beat play-off rivals Old Georgians 4-2 in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday, in the final set of matches before the winter break.





He struck first after ten minutes, and after Tom Carson had levelled for the visitors Horler’s second goal on 35 minutes put the hosts ahead at half time.



Ian Sloan added another on 38 minutes from open play before Horler completed his hat-trick to put Wimbledon 4-1 ahead. Carson pulled another goal back for OG on 55 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the win.



Leaders Surbiton secured an emphatic 7-0 win over the University of Exeter on Saturday evening, with Alan Forsyth also scoring a hat-trick while other goals came from Luke Taylor, Ben Boon, Tom Sorsby and David Goodfield.



Elsewhere, East Grinstead overcame Holcombe 4-3 in Saturday evening’s other match.



Joe Naughalty bagged a brace for EG while other came from Chris Griffiths and Tijn van Groesen.



Nick Bandurak scored a hat-trick for Holcombe, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.



Hampstead & Westminster are third in the table after a 4-3 win at Brooklands MU on Sunday.



Sam French opened the scoring from open play after nine minutes before Peter Flanagan levelled for Brooklands in the 23rd minute.



Hampstead went ahead with Chris Cargo scoring on 29 minutes, before further goals from Rhodri Furlong and Rupert Shipperley put the visitors 4-1 ahead with 12 minutes left.



Brooklands added further goals from James Sutcliffe and Peter Flanagan, but they couldn’t quite do enough to avoid defeat.



Harrison Smith’s two first half goals helped Reading to a 2-1 victory over visitors Beeston, for whom Elliot Barton was the scorer nine minutes from time.



Division One North



Three goals from Jack Pritchard plus two each from Gareth Furlong and Charles Hunte helped Cardiff & Met win 8-1 over Sheffield Hallam and narrow the gap at the top of the Division One North table.



With Ellis Robson also scoring, Cardiff’s win on Saturday night helped bring hem to within one point of leaders University of Durham, who could only draw with Loughborough Students on Sunday.



Max van Laak scored both Durham’s goals, but Laurie Bowden and Matt Ramshaw struck for Loughborough to ensure a share of the points.



Elsewhere Leeds and the City of Peterborough had to settle for a point each from a 2-2 draw, while the University of Birmingham were 3-1 winners at the University of Nottingham. Bowdon came away from Olton & West Warwicks with a 4-0 win.



Division One South



Six different players got on the scoresheet for second-placed Sevenoaks as they beat Brighton & Hove 6-2 in the Men’s Division One South.



Tim Warrington, Sam George, George Torry, Ed Matts, Jason Doherty-Bigara and Craig Wild claimed goals, while for Brighton it was Mike Burney and Steve Perry.



Leaders Oxted were 3-1 winners over Southgate with their goals coming from Nick Giles, Sam Driver and Chris Webster.



Elsewhere Havant were 5-0 winners at Canterbury with Manuel Silvetti scoring two and others coming from Atiq Arshad, Michael Deller-Merricks and Miguel Rodrigues.



Fareham and Oxford Hawks drew 1-1, while Team Bath Buccaneers ran out 5-3 winners over Teddington.



Conference East



Leaders Wapping emerged 4-3 winners in Saturday evening’s match at Spencer in the Conference East, goals coming from Will Cairns, Ben Bull, Michael Batstone and Aaron Blumfield.



Cambridge City are second after a 2-0 win at Harleston Magpies, Matthew Anderson and Eddie Harper claiming their first half goals.



Like Wapping, Chichester secured a good away win thanks to goals from Oscar Pacey, Alex Holton and Ollie Baxter. which gave them a 3-2 win at St Albans.



Conference North



Belper’s lead at the top of the Conference North table was cut to one point as they lost out 3-2 at Lichfield, who had Rob Gray (2) and Seb Sellner to thank for the goals.



Second-placed Timperley also lost, 6-2 at Barford Tigers, for whom Damian Jarzembowski scored four goals.



Deeside Ramblers also missed a chance to go top of the table after drawing 5-5 at Doncaster, while elsewhere Preston ran out 3-1 winners over Didsbury Northern.



Conference West



Goals from Will Jones and Cameron Green helped the University of Bristol to a 2-0 win at Cheltenham which boosts their title hopes in the Conference West.



Elsewhere, Harborne were 7-1 winners over strugglers university of Exeter 2s with Louie Morris scoring twice.



And Cardiff University won 4-3 at Khala Leamington with goals from Isaac Hocking, Matt Goldsmith, Will Hopkins and Oskar Kolk.



* Statistics, full scores and tables from the Men's Hockey League are available by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release