2020 Vantage Black Sticks Development Squads Named
The 2020 Vantage Black Sticks Development squads have been named, both sides see a great combination of youth and experience in what is going to be an incredibly important season for the program as they head into the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 2 and the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Graham Shaw has named several uncapped in his first development squad which sees Ella Hyatt-Brown, Kate Ivory, Tyler Lench, Hope Ralph and Tayla White being named as the uncapped players in the squad. The most experienced player in the group is Madi Doar who has amassed 31 caps in her international career in which she has won a Gold Medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as a Silver Medal at the Hockey World League in 2017.
The Black Sticks Men’s Development Squad features several experienced players who will be looking to take their opportunities and press for selection in the National Team in the lead up to the Olympic Games. Hayden Phillips with 89 caps will be desperate to push his case as Darren Smith looks to narrow his side down ahead of Tokyo 2020. Sam Hiha, Tim Neild and Benji Edwards are the uncapped players in the Men’s squad. Both Neild and Edwards were part of the 2019 U21 NZ team that contested the Sultan of Johor Cup.
Darren Smith commented on the squad “We wanted to have a squad that had some upward pressure on the national team, we believe the players in this squad are capable of doing this and pushing their case for Olympic Selection”.
“The 10 players that have been selected were either recently part of the National Squad or the U21 Johor teams. The players have been selected after some outstanding performances at the 2019 Ford NHL, I am looking forward to working with all of them”
Graham Shaw commented on the youth in the squad “We have been fortunate to name several up and coming players in our squad, the experience that these players will receive in training with the national squad will be valuable in ensuring that we continue to develop world-class players”.
2020 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Development Squad
|SHIRT #
|PLAYER NAME
|ASSOCIATION
|POSITION
|AGE
|CAPS
|-
|Jessie Anderson
|Canterbury
|Midfield / Striker
|21
|2
|3
|Leah Butt
|Canterbury
|Defender
|23
|2
|29
|Madi Doar
|Auckland
|Midfield / Striker
|20
|31
|-
|Maddie Dowe
|Auckland
|Defender
|22
|8
|-
|Ella Hyatt-Brown
|North Harbour
|Defender / Midfield
|22
|-
|7
|Kate Ivory
|North Harbour
|Defender
|20
|-
|-
|Tyler Lench
|Auckland
|Striker
|22
|-
|34
|Hope Ralph
|Taranaki
|Striker
|19
|-
|-
|Catherine Tinning
|Canterbury
|Midfield / Striker
|23
|4
|-
|Tayla White
|Auckland
|Midfield
|23
|-
2020 Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Development Squad
|SHIRT #
|PLAYER NAME
|ASSOCIATION
|POSITION
|AGE
|CAPS
|-
|George Connell
|Canterbury
|Defender
|29
|6
|1
|Dominic Dixon
|Hawkes Bay
|Goalkeeper
|23
|3
|-
|Benji Edwards
|North Harbour
|Defender
|21
|-
|26
|Xavier Guy
|North Harbour
|Defender/Midfield
|21
|2
|-
|Sam Hiha
|Hawkes Bay
|Striker
|22
|-
|5
|Harry Miskimmin
|Wellington
|Defender/Midfielder
|25
|56
|-
|Tim Neild
|Waikato
|Midfield
|21
|-
|28
|Dominic Newman
|Canterbury
|Striker
|23
|56
|31
|Hayden Phillips
|Horowhenua
|Midfield/Striker
|21
|89
|32
|Mackenzie Wilcox
|Poverty Bay
|Midfield/Striker
|23
|28
Hockey New Zealand Media release