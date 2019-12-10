



The 2020 Vantage Black Sticks Development squads have been named, both sides see a great combination of youth and experience in what is going to be an incredibly important season for the program as they head into the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 2 and the 2020 Tokyo Games.





Graham Shaw has named several uncapped in his first development squad which sees Ella Hyatt-Brown, Kate Ivory, Tyler Lench, Hope Ralph and Tayla White being named as the uncapped players in the squad. The most experienced player in the group is Madi Doar who has amassed 31 caps in her international career in which she has won a Gold Medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as a Silver Medal at the Hockey World League in 2017.



The Black Sticks Men’s Development Squad features several experienced players who will be looking to take their opportunities and press for selection in the National Team in the lead up to the Olympic Games. Hayden Phillips with 89 caps will be desperate to push his case as Darren Smith looks to narrow his side down ahead of Tokyo 2020. Sam Hiha, Tim Neild and Benji Edwards are the uncapped players in the Men’s squad. Both Neild and Edwards were part of the 2019 U21 NZ team that contested the Sultan of Johor Cup.



Darren Smith commented on the squad “We wanted to have a squad that had some upward pressure on the national team, we believe the players in this squad are capable of doing this and pushing their case for Olympic Selection”.



“The 10 players that have been selected were either recently part of the National Squad or the U21 Johor teams. The players have been selected after some outstanding performances at the 2019 Ford NHL, I am looking forward to working with all of them”



Graham Shaw commented on the youth in the squad “We have been fortunate to name several up and coming players in our squad, the experience that these players will receive in training with the national squad will be valuable in ensuring that we continue to develop world-class players”.

2020 Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Development Squad

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME ASSOCIATION POSITION AGE CAPS - Jessie Anderson Canterbury Midfield / Striker 21 2 3 Leah Butt Canterbury Defender 23 2 29 Madi Doar Auckland Midfield / Striker 20 31 - Maddie Dowe Auckland Defender 22 8 - Ella Hyatt-Brown North Harbour Defender / Midfield 22 - 7 Kate Ivory North Harbour Defender 20 - - Tyler Lench Auckland Striker 22 - 34 Hope Ralph Taranaki Striker 19 - - Catherine Tinning Canterbury Midfield / Striker 23 4 - Tayla White Auckland Midfield 23 -

2020 Vantage Black Sticks Men’s Development Squad

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME ASSOCIATION POSITION AGE CAPS - George Connell Canterbury Defender 29 6 1 Dominic Dixon Hawkes Bay Goalkeeper 23 3 - Benji Edwards North Harbour Defender 21 - 26 Xavier Guy North Harbour Defender/Midfield 21 2 - Sam Hiha Hawkes Bay Striker 22 - 5 Harry Miskimmin Wellington Defender/Midfielder 25 56 - Tim Neild Waikato Midfield 21 - 28 Dominic Newman Canterbury Striker 23 56 31 Hayden Phillips Horowhenua Midfield/Striker 21 89 32 Mackenzie Wilcox Poverty Bay Midfield/Striker 23 28

Hockey New Zealand Media release