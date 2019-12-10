



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen, who currently has 279 caps for New Zealand, talks about the forthcoming season and what the Hockey Pro League means to her and the team.





New Zealand (FIH World ranking: 6) finished the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season in eighth position. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against Belgium (WR:12) on 1 February 2020.



What did the side learn from the first season of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Stacey Michelesen: I think we learnt about the importance of consistency. That was something we definitely struggled with right through [the season]. We had some good results but certainly also had some disappointing ones. And I think we certainly missed out on having training weeks.



What are the team’s ambitions for this second season?

Stacey Michelesen: Obviously the next season is a bit of a tough one because you have got the Olympics later in August. So for us the Pro League is about building towards the Olympic Games. Obviously you want to have good results throughout the Pro League but I think the Olympics is the bigger picture next year.



What are your thoughts on the new FIH Hockey Pro League format that will be introduced in the second season?

Stacey Michelesen: I think the new format will be an improvement. The first edition of the Pro League was very exciting but I also think there was a lot of travelling involved and I think the changes FIH has made will be positive. I think playing the home or away system will be better for us.



What fixture are you most looking forward to?

Stacey Michelesen: I think that is a tough one. I think the ones I am looking forward to most are the home games. I definitely enjoyed playing in New Zealand and having such big crowds coming along. The way the Pro League was advertised and the amount of support we got was huge for hockey in New Zealand and we certainly enjoyed having a lot of support from New Zealanders.



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment from the first season?

Stacey Michelsen: I probably have two. Playing in New Zealand against world class teams and having such big crowds coming out to support us was great and we had so many young kids coming along and watching good quality hockey. Equally, I really enjoyed playing at The Stoop (against England in London). That was a pretty incredible experience and just what they did there with laying the turf as a temporary fixture and playing in front of that many people was an incredible experience.



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Stacey Michelsen: I just really want to thank the fans for all the support they gave us in the first season. I hope they really enjoyed it and we would be really grateful if they all came along this year and got behind us.



