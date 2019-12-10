THAILAND stand in Malaysia’s path for a double glory in indoor hockey after the men’s and women’s teams qualified for the respective finals in Laguna.





The men continued to keep a clean sheet by beating Myanmar 7-0 while the women crushed the Philippines 16-0 in the semi-finals at the Centrro Mall and Convention Center.



The Malaysian men are the defending champions and reached the semi-finals as the top seeds after winning all their matches in the round-robin stage.



The men’s team beat Myanmar (6-0), Singapore (6-0), Thailand (2-0) and Philippines (5-0).



The women’s team, bronze medallists at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, started by routing Philippines 15-0 before posting a 3-0 win over Singapore.



They drew 2-2 with the Thais before wrapping up the group stage with a 10-0 win over Cambodia.



Indoor hockey made its debut two years ago and it looks like women’s team coach K. Dharmaraj’s charges are going to be the surprise package this time.



“We drew 2-2 with Thailand in the round-robin and they will be difficult to beat, ” said Dharmaraj.



“Our best chance is penalty corners, which have been our forte here.



“Thailand women are indoor specialists and went on a tour to Europe to train and play before coming for the Philippines SEA Games.”



The Star of Malaysia