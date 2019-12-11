Indervir Grewal



Hockey India’s disciplinary committee today imposed three-month suspensions on Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank for last month’s on-field brawl during the final of the Nehru Hockey Tournament in New Delhi.





The committee also suspended 11 players and two team officials for their roles in the incident. While Punjab Police players Hardeep Singh and Jaskaran Singh have been suspended for 18 months, Dupinderdeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Sarvanjit Singh and Balwinder Singh have been suspended for 12 months. Team manager Amit Sandhu has been suspended for 18 months. PNB’s Sukhjeet Singh, Gursimran Singh and Sumit Toppo have been suspended for 12 months, while captain Jasbir Singh has been suspended for six months. Team manager Sushil Kumar Dubey also got a six-month suspension.



Double ban



The suspensions come into effect from Wednesday (December 11), which means Punjab Police will miss the 68th All India Police Hockey Championship, which starts on December 16 in Bhubaneswar. Punjab Police had finished third in last year’s edition in Jalandhar.

In fact, Punjab Police will be out of action for six months, till June 9, due to a separate three-month suspension for playing in an “unsanctioned tournament” in October. Apart from Punjab Police, who won the tournament, the 14 other teams that participated in the ‘Sarbat Da Bhalaa’ Hockey Tournament in Jammu have also been suspended for three months. The tournament carried a cash prize of Rs 51,000 for the winning team.



‘Harsh’ decision



While Punjab Police coach Balwant Singh refused to comment on the issue, senior player Gurbaj Singh said that a meeting was scheduled tomorrow with senior Punjab Police officials to decide on the future course of action. “We have to wait till tomorrow to see if we decide to contest the suspension,” said former India mid-fielder Gurbaj.



Though Gurbaj did not talk about the suspension due to the on-field incident with PNB, he said the decision to suspend 15 teams for trying to “promote” hockey was a “harsh” one.



“This is the tournament season and we get many invitations,” said Gurbaj. “The tournament was organised to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so we accepted the invitation,” he added.



Asked whether Punjab Police got any circular from Hockey India about which tournaments are sanctioned or unsanctioned, Gurbaj said, “No, there is no such thing.”



“This is the tournament season and by banning so many teams what is Hockey India trying to achieve? Is this how the federation wants to spread hockey? We were only trying to promote hockey. It is a harsh step. With so many teams suspended, tournaments will be affected. Players will suffer, without any fault of theirs,” Gurbaj said.



‘Why ban academy?’



Among the teams suspended is Punjab’s famous Surjit Academy. “We told Hockey India that we weren’t aware that the tournament was unsanctioned,” said academy’s coach Avtar Singh. “We rarely participate in all-India tournaments; we usually enter our team in the junior tournaments,” he added.



Gurbaj said that by banning academies, Hockey India was unfairly punishing budding players. “It is not the players’ fault; a youngster only wants to play. Why ban an academy?” Gurbaj said.



The Tribune