



Credit: Terry February Photography



Young hockey prodigy Amy Lawton has capped off a remarkable 12 months after winning the Emerging Athlete of the Year Award at the AIS Sport Performance Awards (#ASPAs) in Sydney tonight.





The 17-year-old high school student and Victorian Institute of Sport scholarship holder has enjoyed a stellar year as part of Hockey Australia’s Women’s National Development Squad.



Since making her Hockeyroos debut in a FIH Pro League match against New Zealand on Anzac Day in Auckland, Lawton has not looked back.



She went on to represent the Hockeyroos at the Tokyo Test Event followed by selection for the Oceania Cup and the ensuing Olympic Qualifying Series against Russia.



The Emerging Athlete of the Year Award is for an outstanding sporting achievement by an emerging athlete, or in special circumstances as part of a team.



“From the time Amy came into the women’s high performance program she has made a fantastic contribution to the Hockeyroos group,” said Hockey Australia High Performance Director, Toni Cumpston.



“While ultimately hockey is about team success, we are really excited for her on winning this accolade and getting this recognition.



“She is a great talent, works really hard at training and shows a maturity on the field beyond her years.



“Coupled with this potential and natural talent, she has an extremely promising future ahead of her.”



In addition to Lawton’s award, the Hockeyroos also won a gong by taking out the Sport Australia Award.



Hockeyroo Emily Chalker accepted the award for displaying the true spirit of sport in a moment during a Pro League match against Belgium.



First introduced in 2018, the Sport Australia Award acknowledges athletes, coaches, support staff or industry figures who have demonstrated the spirit of sport during the previous 12 months, and highlights the inspiring impact sporting role models can have on all Australians.



Hockey Australia had finalists in four other awards including the Kookaburras (Team of the Year), Kookaburras co-captain Aran Zalewski (Male Athlete of the Year), Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch (Coach of the Year), and Hockey Australia (High Performance Program of the Year).



For all of all the award winners visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/home



Hockey Australia media release