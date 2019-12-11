



The FIH Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Billy Bakker, the Netherlands’ men’s demon penalty corner specialist talks about the forthcoming season and what the FIH Pro League means to him and the team.





Netherlands (FIH World Ranking: 3) finished the 2019 FIH Pro League season in third position. Their 2020 campaign starts with an away fixture against India (WR:5) on 18 January 2020.



What did Netherlands learn from the first season of the FIH Pro League?

Billy Bakker: “We learnt it is a long journey with a big group and sometimes you go for two weeks to Argentina or Australia for one game. That was an experience. Yes, it was a long journey and we needed to prepare for one game, which would be an all-or-nothing game.”



What will the Netherlands’ ambitions be for the next season?

Billy Bakker: “We want to make sure that we play every game better. And become better as a team. At the moment we are number three in the world, and we have to accept that. But we have to attack Belgium and Australia and grow in every game to be ready for the Olympics, of course.”



What difference will the new format of the FIH Pro League make to the team and the way it prepares?

Billy Bakker: “It will make a big difference. We will play less away games so that is to our advantage because, with our home crowds, we have an advantage in my opinion. And also, less travelling. So we will have two matches in India and two matches in Argentina and then we will have had all our away games. [Outside of Europe]. So that is an advantage and I am looking forward to it.



Which fixture are you looking forward to the most?

Billy Bakker: “Everyone wants to play Australia, not just because they are really good but also we don’t get many opportunities to play them. We play a lot of European teams because they are more reachable, so Australia is always a nice game to play. And New Zealand as well. Those are the teams we don’t play every day so we are looking forward to those games.”



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment from the first edition of the FIH Pro League?

Billy Bakker: “The two games we played against Belgium, both home and away, because we needed to make sure we won that to make the play-offs [Grand Finals]. We were in fifth position before those games and Belgium are really tough competitors so that was a really good moment because we played very well. That was the nicest moment of the Pro League.



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Billy Bakker: “A message to everyone in the Netherlands and hopefully some fans around the world: come and support us during those FIH Pro League games and make sure you are the 12th man during the game. We are looking forward to it and we appreciate it if you support us.”



