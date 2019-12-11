

Quick reflexes: Malaysia goalkeeper Farah Ayuni Yahya saving a shot by Thailand’s Tikhamporn Sakhulpithak during the penalty shootout of the women’s indoor hockey final at the LB Centro Mall and Convention Centre yesterday.



BEFORE the team flew to South Luzon, Malaysia indoor hockey coach K. Dharmaraj put his girls through shootout training, having several penalty drills to make them sharp from the spot.





It paid off when the national team took on Thailand with vengeance on their mind in the final at the LB Centro Mall and Convention Centre.



Farah Ayuni Yahya saved two penalties, and Wan Norfaezah Saiuti and Nuraini Rashid both scored give Malaysia a 2-0 win after a penalty shootout.



In regulation time, Malaysia fought back to hold the Thais 1-1.



Tikhamporn Sakhulpithak drew first blood in the 15th minute, but Malaysia fought back through Qasidah Najwa Mohd Helmi in the 32nd minute.



With the win, our girls have avenged their pain in 2017 when they had to play in the bronze medal playoff against Singapore.



They had been beaten by eventual champions Thailand 0-3 and drew with silver medallists Indonesia 1-1 in the group stages.



Then, the Thais contrived to lose to Indonesia to send Malaysia out of the final.



“I still remember when Thailand and Indonesia played to knock us out in the last match, where the Thais were beaten 0-2 by Indonesia. It was in our heads before the final, and we wanted to exact revenge, “ he said.



“When the game went to a shootout, we were prepared for them. We trained a lot for this moment.



“Farah is excellent when it comes to stopping penalty strokes, and we have players who are quite good at hitting the target. The Thais missed in their first two attempts, and we scored the first two. Gold to Malaysia! It feels good.”



Being the strict tactician, Dharmaraj was not happy with his girl’s penalty corner conversion.



“We played very well but we got five penalty corners and wasted them all.



“But after the Thais scored, we showed great fight and resolve to get an equaliser.



“This is a sweet victory for the team, but they must work on their penalty corner conversion for future tournaments.”



In the first edition of the indoor hockey competition two years ago, Malaysia bagged the bronze by beating Singapore 3-1 while Thailand beat Indonesia 4-1 for the gold.



Meanwhile, there was double joy for Malaysia when the men’s team added the second in the sport by beating Thailand 3-1 at the same venue.



Shello Silverius was the toast of the team as he scored two in the eighth and 11th minutes and Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan added the icing on the cake in the 36th minute.



Thailand’s only goal was scored by Thanop Kampanthong in the 13th minute.



The men’s team retained the gold as they had beaten Indonesia 5-1 in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition.



The Star of Malaysia