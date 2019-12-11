Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysian women's indoor hockey team defeat Thailand for gold

Published on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 2
By T. AVINESHWARAN


Coach for women's team is K. Dharmaraj (centre) - filepic

MANILA: With the leadership of coach Dharmaraj Abdullah, our women’s indoor hockey team have avenged their 2017 defeat at the hands of Thailand.



The girls led by the coach beat the Thais via a 2-0 penalty shootout after the match's score stayed 1-1 after regulation time.

Malaysia’s goal was scored by Qasidah Najwa Mohd Helmi in the 32nd minute, while Thailand first scored through Tikhamporn Sakhulpithak in the 15th minute.

With this, the Malaysian contingent has now won 53 gold medals in the SEA Games.

The Star of Malaysia

