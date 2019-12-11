Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

SEA Games: Malaysian Men's indoor hockey team wins gold

Published on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 2
By T. AVINESHWARAN

MANILA: The men’s indoor hockey team have retained the gold they won in 2017 at the Philippines SEA Games.



They beat Thailand 3-1 at the LB Centro Mall and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Shello Silverius scored two goals, while the other goal was scored by Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan.

Thailand’s only goal was scored by Thanop Kampanthong.

The men’s team won the 2017 edition gold by beating Indonesia 5-1

The Star of Malaysia

