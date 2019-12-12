Pioneers of the game and Olympians headline 2019 induction class







In 2019, a formal Hall of Fame Committee was established to review and refine the nomination and induction processes. Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the outstanding class of 2019 Hall of Fame inductees.





Athlete Category



In the Athlete category, Shelley Andrews of Victoria, Alan Hobkirk of Vancouver, and Reg Plummer of Ottawa will be inducted.



Andrews was an outstanding player and team leader. She co-captained the Women’s National Team through six world cups and the 1984 Olympic Games. She was the first Canadian female player to appear in more than 100 international matches.



Hobkirk captained the Men’s National Team from 1975-1979 while participating in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the 1978 World Cup and four Pan American Games. In 1983, he came out of retirement to play for Canada on the gold medal winning team in the 1983 Pan American Games.



Plummer, a long-time stalwart of the Outaouais Field Hockey Club in Ottawa, participated in the Montreal and Los Angeles Olympic Games as well as three Pan American Games and one World Cup. In 2004, he was elected President of Field Hockey Canada.



Official Category



In the Officials category, Alan Waterman of Vancouver will be inducted. Waterman has been an international umpire for 17 years during which time he umpired 88 international matches, including the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the 1994 World Cup and three Champions Trophies. Alan in currently the President of Field Hockey B.C.



Builder Category



In the Builder category, Dorothy (Dot) Asuma of Sunshine Coast, Denys Cooper of Ottawa, Jenny John of Kamloops and Dr. Jack Taunton of Vancouver will all be inducted.



Asuma was Chair of the 1979 IFWHA Women’s World Championships held Vancouver. She was the Women’s National Team manager for three years and a member of the CWFHA Board. In the early 70s, Asuma convinced Canada and the international hockey world that Canada could host a World Championship competition like none other. Her vision was instrumental in laying the foundation for international hosting in Canada for the last 40 years.



Cooper has played and umpired field hockey at the local, provincial and national levels for over 50 years. Administratively he has contributed to the development of umpiring and the technical aspects of the sport through his leadership to the various umpiring and technical committees.



The name, Jenny John, was synonymous with field hockey both in B.C. and the rest of Canada during the 70s and 80s. She has been the ultimate builder providing inspiration to thousands of Canadians as a player, coach and administrator.



Dr. Taunton was the Team Doctor for both the men’s and the women’s national teams for over 25 years. He tended teams before, during and after eight Olympic Games as well as many other international and domestic competitions. Dr. Taunton is well-recognized, not only for his contribution to field hockey but as an outstanding leader in the field of sport medicine in Canada and worldwide.



Team Category



The 1983 Canadian Women’s National Team won the silver medal in the 1983 World Cup, achieving the highest ranking of any Canadian field hockey team to this day. The core of this team went on to participate in the 1984 Olympic Games and to win the bronze medal in the 1986 World Cup which qualified them for the 1988 Olympic Games.



Dr. Sue Neill (class of 2015), Chair of the Hall of Fame Committee, said, “we are pleased to have such an outstanding group of inductees for the Hall of Fame this year. They are a part of Canadian hockey history and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to hockey on and off the field of play.”



Class of 2019



Athlete: Shelley Andrews, Alan Hobkirk, Reg Plummer

Official: Alan Waterman

Builder: Dot Asuma, Jenny John, Denys Cooper, Dr. Jack Taunton

Team: 1983 Women’s National Team



Field Hockey Canada media release