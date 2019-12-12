

East Grinstead at the Jaffa Super 6s



England Hockey is taking the Jaffa Super 6s back to the Copper Box Arena as our indoor finals day comes to the iconic venue once again on Sunday 2 February 2020.





With four semi-finals and two finals taking place on the day and the certainty of dozens of goals scored, it’ll be a fantastic day of top class men’s and women’s hockey, starting at 10:30am and running through until roughly 5:30pm.



In order to encourage as many of our clubs and fans as possible to attend, England Hockey have lowered ticket prices across the board, with children’s tickets from just £5 and adults starting at only £13.50. Groups of 20+ also get a further 20% off the cost of their tickets.



The day sees the country’s best eight indoor teams do battle on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with a number of world class hockey players on show. With support from our partners Jaffa, there will also be plenty of exciting activities off the pitch as well.



There’s always a great atmosphere in front of an energised crowd, and with supporters set to come in from all corners of the country, hockey fans will come together for the showpiece event in the indoor calendar. So whether you’re a fan of one of the clubs involved, or just love to watch brilliant hockey from the country’s best players, it’s a key date for the diary.



As well as regular tickets, we are also offering Premium Experiences for the first time at this venue, for the most luxurious way to enjoy the day.



