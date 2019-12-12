Men's Junior AHF Cup 2019 - Day 7
Muscat (OMA)
11 Dec 2019 CHN v UZB (Pool A) 6 - 0
11 Dec 2019 SRI v THA (Pool A) 2 - 4
11 Dec 2019 HKG v SGP (Pool B) 0 - 6
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|China
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|2
|15
|12
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|3
|Thailand
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|4
|Iran
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|5
|Sri Lanka
|4
|0
|1
|3
|7
|14
|-7
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Oman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|13
|9
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Singapore
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Hong Kong China
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|17
|-17
|0