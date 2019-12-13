KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Mohd Firhan Ashaari has had enough of being a spectator.





After missing out on the action in the Olympic qualifiers in London, he is now scrambling to get fit for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) starting on Jan 10.



The 27-year-old did not represent Malaysia in London last month as he was still recovering after a knee surgery in June. In his absence, his teammates failed to book a ticket for the Olympic Games after losing to the hosts in the two-match playoff.



Firhan is hopeful of returning for competitions as he is on the final stage of rehabilitation.



“I’m keeping my fingers crossed to fully recover by the end of this month although I know, I have little time to train, ” said Firhan.



“I do hope coach Nor Saiful (Zaini) will include me in the league. I’m experienced and can still contribute.



Firhan, was the top scorer for Tenaga in the MHL, which ended in March this year, with 12 goals.



He also helped Tenaga beat Terengganu 2-1 in the final to win the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup in January and finished as the runners-up to Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the league.



In the TNB Cup (overall), they outplayed Maybank 7-2 to finish third.



Firhan said that that this year they had a rather good outing in the MHL and they hope to put up a better show in the new season.



Firhan has been playing in the MHL since 2009.



He is also eyeing for a spot in the Sultan Shah Cup team in Ipoh in April.



The Star of Malaysia