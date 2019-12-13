

Muckross Park celebrate their success. Picture: Katie Ryan



Muckross Park produced a superb team performance to retain the Leinster Schoolgirls Junior Cup with goals from Ava Maleady, Darcy Gallagher, Charlotte Walsh and Sarah Rooney all on the mark at Belfield.





They were good value for the result, holding sway from the outset once Maleady had poked home Walsh’s cross in the second minute.



Walsh was a vital figure – along with sweeper Alex Gallagher – down the spine of the team and she played the ball in which culminated in Darcy Gallagher’s rebounded effort for 2-0 at half-time.



Walsh then effectively sealed the deal with six minutes to go when she angled in a penalty corner shot with pin-point accuracy. The effervescent Rooney than completed the result when she nicked the ball off the last defender and slotted home.



For Mount Anville, Georgia Kelly was tireless in midfield with Jenny Costello also shining but they were unable to get a full foothold after that early setback.





The two captains with Lena Tice and Sarah Hawkshaw. Picture: Katie Ryan



For Muckross, it continues their stunning run in this competition, winning three times in the last five years with seven of this side landing the title a year ago.



Leinster Schoolgirls Junior Cup final



Muckross Park 4 (A Maleady, D Gallagher, C Walsh, S Rooney) Mount Anville 0



Muckross Park: C Rogers, L Comerford, A Gallagher, C Coleman, K Daly, I de Chaumont, G Fotterall, D Gallagher, A Maleady, T O’Loughlin, E Quinn, S Rooney, H Rowell, I Sheehan, L Sheehan, C Walsh



Mount Anville: J Costello, S Mulcahy, A Corbett, L D’Arcy, A Dunn, E Flemming, J Holmes, E Keane, G Kelly, C O’Flynn, J O’Hanlon, G Sargent, M-K Tierney, S Traynor, A Wilkinson, A Wyse



