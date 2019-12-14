



The Irish Women's Indoor team competed in 6 test matches over in South Africa, for the first time since 1990, in preparation for their return to competing on the EuroHockey Championships in January 2020. The opening game saw Orla Fox with the first goal for Ireland in Durban finalizing in a 2-1 defeat. The second game in Durban saw Orla Patton scoring the goal for Ireland but unfortunately South Africa came back in the last quarter to take the win.





The second part of the tour took place in Cape Town with a fantastic atmosphere where the event joined with the Pro Series Indoor nationals. The next four games saw South Africa besting Ireland in each meeting, however Ireland still managed to put away a couple of goals from Amy Benson and Sophie Barnwell.



These matches were vital preparation for the Indoor Europeans which take place in early 2020.



Irish Hockey Association media release