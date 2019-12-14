



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Australia women’s midfielder Kaitlin Nobbs – daughter of former Australian internationals Michael Nobbs and Lee Capes, the latter an Olympic gold medallist from Seoul 1988 – looks ahead to the forthcoming season.





Australia (FIH World Ranking: 2) finished the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season in second position, suffering a shoot-out defeat to the Netherlands in the Grand Final. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against Belgium (WR:12) on 25 January 2020.



What did the side learn from the first season of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Kaitlin Nobbs: “I think we learned a lot from last season. We learned a lot about the travel requirements of it and the competition we’ll be facing, so next year it’s all about beating Holland again and winning!”



What are your thoughts on the new FIH Hockey Pro League format that will be introduced in the second season?

Kaitlin Nobbs: “I think it is a little bit less travel, but we get to face every team again so that will be quite good, and just making the most of every game we get to play.”



Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Kaitlin Nobbs: “Holland again, because of the last game [the Grand Final defeat] and it would be good to even the score.”



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment from the first season?

Kaitlin Nobbs: “In the Grand Final I converted a [penalty] stroke and also [scored] my shoot-out. I was quite proud of myself for that.”



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Kaitlin Nobbs: “Just get down, come support us. We are going to be playing all around Australia so hopefully you’ll be able to come to at least one game to cheer us on.”



