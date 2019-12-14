Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Four USA Athletes Named to PAHF's 2019 Pan American Elite Teams

Published on Saturday, 14 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 24
Images Taken by Mark Palczewski

The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) is pleased to announce the 2019 Pan American Elite Teams.



Since 2007, Pan American Elite Teams have been named every two years to recognize the top players in Pan American competitions. Since 2017, separate Indoor Elite Teams are also named.

Field hockey specialists present at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru were consulted for the selection of this year’s Elite Teams.

The 2019 Men's Pan American Elite Team is led by Trinidad and Tobago veteran Kwandwane Browne, selected a remarkable sixth time to the PAHF Elite Team, a record he shares with Canada defender Scott Tupper. Browne played in Lima the last matches of a long and illustrious international career. He was on the first PAHF Elite Team back in 2009 and only missed making the 2015 Elite squad due to injury.

At the other end of the spectrum, six players make their first appearance on the Elite roster, including Lima local hero Fabrizio Corno, captain of the Peru team at the Pan American Games.

Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada have the strongest representation with five and four players respectively. The achievements of USA and Chile, semifinalists in Lancaster, Pa., are rewarded with the nomination of two and three players respectively.

Altogether, the 2019 Men’s Pan American Elite Team is made up of players from six different countries: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2), Trinidad & Tobago (1) and Peru (1). The average age is 30.3 years old.

The 2019 Women's Pan American Elite Team is headed by Argentinian stalwart Silvina D'Elia, who was outstanding anchoring her team in key matches in Lima, scoring two goals in the final. She is surrounded on the Elite Squad by four teammates, Agustina Albertarrio, Julieta Jankunas, Rosario Luchetti,  and Carla Rebecchi.

Chile's Camilla Caram is the only player appearing for the fifth time on the Elite roster, while her teammate Claudia Schuler is chosen for the fourth time as goalkeeper (2009, 2013 and 2017). Canada striker Brienne Stairs is also making her fourth Elite appearance.

Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada dominated the voting, with five players selected for Argentina and four for Canada, while semifinalists USA and Chile are recognized with the selection of two and three players respectively.

Altogether, five countries are represented on the 2019 Women’s Pan American Elite Team: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2) and Uruguay (2). The average age is 27.4 years old.

 

 

2019 Pan American Elite Team
Women's
 Agustina ALBERTARRIO ARG
Camila CARAM CHI
Rachel DONOHOE CAN
Silvina d'ELIA (c) ARG
Julieta JANKUNAS ARG
Rosario LUCHETTI ARG
Erin MATSON USA
Sara McMANUS CAN
Carla REBECCHI  ARG
Claudia SCHULER (GK) CHI
Kathleen SHARKEY USA
Natalie SOURISSEAU CAN
Brienne STAIRS CAN
Manuela URROZ CHI
Teresa VIANA URU
Manuela VILA URU
2019 Pan American Elite Team
 Men's 
 Juan AMOROSO CHI
Kwan BROWNE (C) TTO
Maico CASELLA ARG
Fabrizio CORNO PER
Pat HARRIS USA
 Adrian HENRIQUEZ (GK) CHI
Pedro IBARRA ARG
Gordon JOHNSTON CAN
Aki KAEPPELER USA
Juan LOPEZ ARG
Agustin MAZZILLI ARG
Mark PEARSON CAN
Keegan PEREIRA CAN
Matias REY ARG
Martin RODRIGUEZ CHI
Scott TUPPER CAN

USFHA media release

