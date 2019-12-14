Kwan Browne and Scott Tupper selected a record sixth time





Silvina d'ELIA (ARG) and Kwan Browne (TTO) - Honorary Captains, 2019 PAHF Elite Teams (Photo: Yan Huckendubler)



The Pan American Hockey Federation is pleased to announce the 2019 Pan American Elite Teams.





Since 2007, Pan American Elite Teams have been named every two years to recognize the top players in Pan American competitions. Since 2017, separate Indoor Elite teams are also named.



Hockey specialists present at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, were consulted for the selection of this year’s Elite Teams.



The 2019 Men's Pan American Elite Team is led by Trinidadian veteran Kwandwane BROWNE, selected a remarquable sixth time to the PAHF Elite Team, a record he shares with Canadian defender Scott TUPPER. Browne played in Lima the last matches of a long and illustrious international career. He was on the first PAHF Elite Team back in 2009 and only missed making the 2015 Elite squad due to injury.



At the other end of the spectrum, six players make their first appearance on the Elite roster, including Lima local hero Fabrizio CORNO, Captain of the Peruvian Team at the Pan American Games.



Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada have the strongest representation with five and four players respectively. The achievements of the USA and Chile, semi-finalists in Lancaster, are rewarded with the nomination of two and three players respectively.



Altogether, the 2019 Men’s Pan American Elite Team is made up of players from six different countries: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2), Trinidad & Tobago (1) and Peru (1). The average age is 30.3 years old.



The 2019 Women's Pan American Elite Team is headed by Argentinian stalwart Silvina d'ELIA, who was outstanding anchoring her team in the key matches in Lima, scoring two goals in the Final. She is surrounded on the Elite Squad by four teammates, Agustina ALBERTARRIO , Julieta JANKUNAS, Rosario LUCHETTI and Carla REBECCHI.



Chilean Camilla CARAM is the only player appearing for the fifth time on the Elite roster, while her teammate Claudia SCHÜLER is chosen for the forth time as goal-keeper (following 2009, 2013 and 2017). Canadian striker Brienne STAIRS is also making her forth Elite appearance.



Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada dominated the voting, with five players selected for Argentina and four for Canada, while semi-finalists USA and Chile are recognized with the selection of two and three players respectively.



Altogether, five countries are represented on the 2019 Women’s Pan American Elite Team: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2) and Uruguay (2). The average age is 27.4 years old.

2019 Pan American Elite Teams Men Women Juan AMOROSO CHI Agustina ALBERTARRIO ARG Kwan BROWNE [C] TTO Camila CARAM CHI Maico CASELLA ARG Rachel DONOHOE CAN Fabrizio CORNO PER Silvina d'ELIA [C] ARG Pat HARRIS USA Julieta JANKUNAS ARG Adrian HENRIQUEZ (GK) CHI Rosario LUCHETTI ARG Pedro IBARRA ARG Erin MATSON USA Gordon JOHNSTON CAN Sara McMANUS CAN Aki KAEPPELER USA Carla REBECCHI ARG Juan LOPEZ ARG Claudia SCHULER (GK) CHI Agustin MAZZILLI ARG Kathleen SHARKEY USA Mark PEARSON CAN Natalie SOURISSEAU CAN Keegan PEREIRA CAN Brienne STAIRS CAN Matias REY ARG Manuela URROZ CHI Martin RODRIGUEZ CHI Teresa VIANA URU Scott TUPPER CAN Manuela VILAR URU

Pan American Hockey Federation media release