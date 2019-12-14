Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PAHF announces 2019 Pan American Elite Teams

Published on Saturday, 14 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 25
Kwan Browne and Scott Tupper selected a record sixth time


Silvina d'ELIA (ARG) and Kwan Browne (TTO) - Honorary Captains, 2019 PAHF Elite Teams (Photo: Yan Huckendubler)

The Pan American Hockey Federation is pleased to announce the 2019 Pan American Elite Teams.



Since 2007, Pan American Elite Teams have been named every two years to recognize the top players in Pan American competitions. Since 2017, separate Indoor Elite teams are also named.

Hockey specialists present at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, were consulted for the selection of this year’s Elite Teams.

The 2019 Men's Pan American Elite Team is led by Trinidadian veteran Kwandwane BROWNE, selected a remarquable sixth time to the PAHF Elite Team, a record he shares with Canadian defender Scott TUPPER. Browne played in Lima the last matches of a long and illustrious international career. He was on the first PAHF Elite Team back in 2009 and only missed making the 2015 Elite squad due to injury.

At the other end of the spectrum, six players make their first appearance on the Elite roster, including Lima local hero Fabrizio CORNO, Captain of the Peruvian Team at the Pan American Games.

Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada have the strongest representation with five and four players respectively. The achievements of the USA and Chile, semi-finalists in Lancaster, are rewarded with the nomination of two and three players respectively.

Altogether, the 2019 Men’s Pan American Elite Team is made up of players from six different countries: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2), Trinidad & Tobago (1) and Peru (1). The average age is 30.3 years old.

The 2019 Women's Pan American Elite Team is headed by Argentinian stalwart Silvina d'ELIA, who was outstanding anchoring her team in the key matches in Lima, scoring two goals in the Final. She is surrounded on the Elite Squad by four teammates, Agustina ALBERTARRIO , Julieta JANKUNAS, Rosario LUCHETTI and Carla REBECCHI.

Chilean Camilla CARAM is the only player appearing for the fifth time on the Elite roster, while her teammate Claudia SCHÜLER is chosen for the forth time as goal-keeper (following 2009, 2013 and 2017). Canadian striker Brienne STAIRS is also making her forth Elite appearance.

Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada dominated the voting, with five players selected for Argentina and four for Canada, while semi-finalists USA and Chile are recognized with the selection of two and three players respectively.

Altogether, five countries are represented on the 2019 Women’s Pan American Elite Team: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2) and Uruguay (2). The average age is 27.4 years old.

2019 Pan American Elite Teams
Men   Women

Juan AMOROSO

CHI

 

Agustina ALBERTARRIO

ARG

Kwan BROWNE [C]

TTO

 

Camila CARAM

CHI

Maico CASELLA

ARG

 

Rachel DONOHOE

CAN

Fabrizio CORNO

PER

 

Silvina d'ELIA [C]

ARG

Pat HARRIS

USA

 

Julieta JANKUNAS

ARG

Adrian HENRIQUEZ (GK)

CHI

 

Rosario LUCHETTI

ARG

Pedro IBARRA

ARG

 

Erin MATSON

USA

Gordon JOHNSTON

CAN

 

Sara McMANUS

CAN

Aki KAEPPELER

USA

 

Carla REBECCHI

ARG

Juan LOPEZ

ARG

 

Claudia SCHULER (GK)

CHI

Agustin MAZZILLI

ARG

 

Kathleen SHARKEY

USA

Mark PEARSON

CAN

 

Natalie SOURISSEAU

CAN

Keegan PEREIRA

CAN

 

Brienne STAIRS

CAN

Matias REY

ARG

 

Manuela URROZ

CHI

Martin RODRIGUEZ

CHI

 

Teresa VIANA

URU

Scott TUPPER

CAN

 

Manuela VILAR

URU

For more information on the PAHF competitions and programs, please visit the Pan American Hockey Federation web site at  www.panamhockey.org

The Pan American Field Hockey Federation is recognized by the FIH as the governing continental federation for all field hockey in the Pan American region. There are 30 member Nations of the PAHF.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

