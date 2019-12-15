Ethical and Legal Matters



By Dr Shermella Roopchand-Martin, head of UWI Mona campus' Academy of Sport



Man­age­ment of ath­letes with sports-re­lat­ed con­cus­sion pos­es sev­er­al eth­i­cal and le­gal chal­lenges, be­gin­ning with who makes the de­ci­sion re­gard­ing re­moval from the field or re­turn to play. The Con­cus­sion in Sport Group en­cour­ages a mul­ti­dis­ci­pli­nary, col­lab­o­ra­tive ap­proach. How­ev­er, it places the fi­nal de­ci­sion in the hands of the team clin­i­cian or an ap­pro­pri­ate­ly li­censed health­care pro­fes­sion­al. This pos­es a chal­lenge, since a team physi­cian is em­ployed by the sport­ing or­gan­i­sa­tion to look af­ter the team and not just in­di­vid­ual ath­letes. At a sport­ing event, the team doc­tor is faced with tremen­dous pres­sure from mul­ti­ple sources. The de­ci­sion to re­move a play­er can have a neg­a­tive im­pact on team psy­che and ad­verse­ly af­fect tour­na­ment out­come, re­sult­ing in harm for the en­tire team. This may re­sult in the team doc­tor fac­ing threats from the ath­letes, the or­gan­i­sa­tions, fam­i­ly mem­bers and the pub­lic. It is not an un­com­mon prac­tice there­fore to see in­jured play­ers re­turn to the field be­cause the risk/ben­e­fit analy­sis falls in favour of ‘re­turn to play and deal with the in­jury lat­er’.





With con­cus­sion in­juries, how­ev­er, the risks may be death and se­vere/per­ma­nent dis­abil­i­ty. For sports like Amer­i­can foot­ball and box­ing, these con­cerns have re­sult­ed in de­ci­sions to have in­de­pen­dent, match day doc­tors make the de­ci­sion re­gard­ing con­cus­sion. The down­side here is that a bad call can be made due to the physi­cian’s lack of fa­mil­iar­i­ty with the play­er’s base­line nor­mal be­hav­iour.



By plac­ing the de­ci­sion in the hands of the physi­cian, we have moved in­to the realm of dis­re­gard for au­ton­o­my. One may feel it is a back­ward step to the days of pa­ter­nal­is­tic med­i­cine where the doc­tors made de­ci­sions for pa­tients. Re­spect for an adult of sound mind to de­cide what hap­pens to them or what is done to them is a fun­da­men­tal hu­man right. In the case of sports, how­ev­er, one must con­sid­er whether an ath­lete in com­pe­ti­tion can make au­tonomous de­ci­sions. An au­tonomous de­ci­sion re­quires the ath­lete to be of sound mind and free from ex­ter­nal pres­sures. When thou­sands of fans are scream­ing for the ath­lete to re­turn to the field and they are fac­ing the risk of los­ing en­dorse­ments and are un­der the pres­sure of fail­ing their team­mates, can they make an au­tonomous de­ci­sion? Add to that the al­tered men­tal state of a con­cussed in­di­vid­ual.



In stan­dard med­ical care, when some­one is men­tal­ly com­pro­mised, de­ci­sions are made by a proxy. The proxy is some­one who knows the per­son well enough that the like­li­hood of them mak­ing the same de­ci­sion the per­son would make for them­selves is high. Do our ath­letes name a proxy be­fore the tour­na­ment sea­son? Is this some­thing we may want to con­sid­er in­stead of leav­ing de­ci­sions to the team physi­cian?



Au­tonomous de­ci­sion mak­ing re­quires hav­ing ad­e­quate knowl­edge to weigh the risks and ben­e­fits of a de­ci­sion. Sport­ing or­gan­i­sa­tions and their as­so­ci­at­ed health care team have an eth­i­cal oblig­a­tion to en­sure that ath­letes and coach­es are suf­fi­cient­ly ed­u­cat­ed about con­cus­sions and the as­so­ci­at­ed risks be­fore the start of a tour­na­ment. On­ly then can au­tonomous de­ci­sions be made.



Dis­trib­u­tive jus­tice must al­so be tak­en in­to con­sid­er­a­tion. Con­cussed ath­letes may re­quire spe­cialised care which can be un­af­ford­able and in­ac­ces­si­ble. This is par­tic­u­lar­ly so for per­sons from low­er so­cio-eco­nom­ic brack­ets and rur­al com­mu­ni­ties. At a gov­ern­men­tal lev­el, there must be plans for ed­u­ca­tion­al cam­paigns that can reach these in­di­vid­u­als. Spe­cial, na­tion­al health in­sur­ance cov­er­age for ath­letes should be dis­cussed at this lev­el since many ath­letes may orig­i­nate from homes where health in­sur­ance is not af­ford­able. Long waits for ac­cess to ‘free health­care’ through the pub­lic sec­tor does not bode well for ath­lete’s out­comes and some of the spe­cialised ser­vices may not be avail­able in the pub­lic sec­tor.



Pri­va­cy and con­fi­den­tial­i­ty laws pose a sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenge in con­cus­sion man­age­ment. Ath­lete safe­ty re­quires coach­es and man­agers to be in­formed about the ex­tent of in­jury, progress, pre­cau­tions and out­comes, yet the play­er can de­mand that the in­for­ma­tion not be shared. This leaves a risk for play­ers who are not ful­ly cleared for re­turn­ing to play. With­out ad­e­quate in­for­ma­tion be­ing shared with coach­es and man­agers, team de­ci­sions may al­so be ad­verse­ly af­fect­ed re­sult­ing in com­pro­mised team per­for­mance. One so­lu­tion is for ath­letes to com­plete waivers, be­fore the start of the sea­son, giv­ing per­mis­sion to the team doc­tor to dis­cuss med­ical in­for­ma­tion with their coach­es and man­agers. Ver­bal con­sent is in­ad­e­quate. With­out signed, legal­ly bind­ing doc­u­ments, sports med­i­cine prac­ti­tion­ers and sport­ing or­gan­i­sa­tions leave them­selves vul­ner­a­ble to law­suits.



Sport­ing bod­ies, as well as schools, must be proac­tive and de­vel­op in­sti­tu­tion­al con­cus­sion poli­cies that will pro­tect both the ath­lete and the or­gan­i­sa­tion. In do­ing so, the dif­fer­en­tial roles of a team doc­tor ver­sus a per­son­al doc­tor must be con­sid­ered and de­ci­sions made re­gard­ing the use of match­day doc­tors in our re­gion. All stake­hold­ers must be in­volved in the shap­ing of poli­cies and guid­ance doc­u­ments.



The Trinidad Guardian