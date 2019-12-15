By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan's 36th national junior hockey championship was recently held in Lahore. Once again, a large number of boys from the Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan's premier hockey reservoir,figured for various teams.





No less than 30 Dar Academy players appeared for eight teams.



These included all the four semifinalists, WAPDA, Customs, SSGC and Punjab 'A' as well as two quarter finalists, Mari Petroleum Company Limited and Army 'A'.



Winners WAPDA included four while the surprise runners up Customs had as many as 11 colts from the academy. Seven appeared for the two army teams in the fray.



Ali Aziz scored the only goal of the semifinal which WAPDA won 1-0 against SSGC while another academy boy Hammad Anjum was among the WAPDA's scorers in the final against Customs.



For good measure, both the finalists were coached by the trainers of the Dar academy.

WAPDA: Waqas Butt

Customs: 1994 World Cup winner Danish Kaleem, the head coach of the Dar HA.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



