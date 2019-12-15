By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have “sacked” all their coaches, except for Roelant Oltmans, amidst suggestions that dubious elements may have been at work in the national team’s disastrous London Olympic Qualifiers last month.





Among the coaches affected were K. Dharmaraj (national women’s team), Nor Saiful Zaini (National Juniors) and national assistant coach Stephen van Huizen as well as all others under contract with the MHC and National Sports Council (NSC).



The MHC, at their second executive committee meeting yesterday, also invited Police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to be a part of the review committee to discuss the team’s London failure.



Police are affiliates of the MHC, whose newly set-up disciplinary committee is headed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki.



Asked if the MHC suspected dubious elements to be at work in the national men’s team’s 9-3 aggregate loss to Britain in London, Subahan said: “Maybe, who knows?”



“Actually, it’s routine to call the Police and MACC to be in our national team review committee... it’s been done before. I don’t think there are any dubious elements (involved) in our London disaster, but it’s better to have them in our review committee... just in case,” said Subahan.



Malaysia lost the first leg 4-1 on Nov 2 and the second leg 5-2 the next day at the Lee Valley Stadium in London.



“We provided the team with everything they needed, and we even went over and beyond our responsibilities to meet their needs.



“We provided more than what other countries would normally give. So, it’s only right that we get to the bottom of the reason as to why they still failed. It will be up to the review committee to find out, so we know better for future tournaments,” said Subahan.



As for the coaches, he said they would be given two months’ leave when their contracts expire on Dec 31.



This, Subahan said, would give MHC time to evaluate the coaches’ performances.



“MHC will not renew the contracts of all the coaches, except for Oltmans, who has a 2+2 contract.



“The rest will be given two months’ leave and they can coach the clubs in the Malaysia Hockey League if they want.



“We will evaluate their performances and call them back for fresh interviews or we may hire others if there are better ones out there.”



Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan defeated Perak 2-1 to win the girls’ National Under-14 title at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Husna Najihah Jasman was the toast for Negri with a brace in the 52nd and 59th minutes, while Nurul Syafiqah Nurhisam netted for Perak in the 22nd minute.



Johor defeated Perak 3-1 in the boys’ final.



