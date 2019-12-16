KUALA LUMPUR: A switch from the running track to the hockey field has done wonders for Perak’s Ahmad Ariff Daniel Mohd Shahrean.





He has been named as the best player in the TNB-MHC National Under-14 boys’ hockey tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil which ended on Sunday. He earned the accolade for his defensive talens and also for converting six penalty corner goals in six matches.



However, he could not prevent Perak from losing to Johor 3-1 in the final.



Ariff was happy that he turned to hockey after ending his athletics career as a sprinter two years ago.



“I took up sprint event four years ago because of my height but I failed to clock good times in the 100m, ” said Ariff, who stands tall at 176cm (5’8”).



“I gave hockey a try and I enjoyed it. I was able to learn the basic skills fast.



His idol is Argentina’s defender Gonzalo Peillat, who has scored a record 176 goals in 156 matches from 2011 to 2019.



“I watched him play for Argentina in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last year and also in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) for Terengganu this season.



“He’s good and I want to become like him, ” said the Form Two student from SMK Gunung Rapat, who hopes to be a pilot one day.



“I’ve the height to tackle well in matches but I need to build up my muscles.



“I’m motivated after winning the award but disappointed that we lost in the final. I hope to join the national team in six years, ” added Ariff, who will represent Perak in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) next year.



