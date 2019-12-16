TWO hockey sports, the 5s and indoor game, will be given extra attention by the national body.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have appointed vice president Hasnizam Hassan to develop Hockey 5s and vice-president Shurizan Mansor to be in charge of indoor hockey.



“Indoor hockey and hockey 5s have the potential to qualify for major tournaments and also win medals. We will give both of these events more prominence in our four-year plan,” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



Malaysia’s indoor hockey team won gold in the men’s and women’s events at the recent Philippines Sea Games. Malaysia also became champions in Youth Olympics Hockey 5s in Buenos Aires last year.



“Indoor hockey has the potential to qualify for the World Cup and even win medals. We will combine it together with the Raja Ashman Academy in Ipoh and make Perak the base for development.



“As for Hockey 5s, we won our inaugural Youth Olympics gold medal and since the FIH have planned for its first World Cup in 2023, we want to be ready for the qualifier," said Subahan.



FIH will hold Continental Hockey 5s tournaments, which will act as qualifiers, and 16 teams per-gender will compete in the first World Cup.



New Straits Times