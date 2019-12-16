



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are letting go of all their national coaches except for chief coach Roelant Oltmans (pic) as part of a major revamp to revive Malaysian hockey.





In the wake of Malaysia’s failure to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the contracts of all their local coaches that expires end of this year are not extended.



Those affected are national assistant coach Stephen van Huizen, national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj, national junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini, Mohd Nasihin Nubli, Lailin Abu Hassan and Megat Azrafiq Megat Termizi.



Ironically, Oltmans, the man relied on to help Malaysia qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, is spared.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they wanted a new set of coaches.



“Oltmans will not be affected as he has a two-plus-two year contract and he will be in charge of the national team during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh (from April 11-18), ” said Subahan, after chairing the executive board meeting yesterday.



“We have set a KPI (Key Performance Index) for him in the tournament. We will review his performance after that.



“As for the other coaches, we’ll give them a two months’ leave. During these period the local coaches will be allowed to coach clubs in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) next month.



“We are being fair to these coaches. We’ll see their performances during the MHL for two months before we hire a new group of coaches on March 1.



Subahan added that they would also form a panel to review the national team’s poor showing in the Olympic qualifying matches against Britain in London last month.



Malaysia lost with an aggregate of 9-3 to Britain as they lost the first match 4-1 and second match 5-2.



Subahan said they were disappointed as they had given the national team all the support and experts to help them in the Olympic qualifying matches but still, they failed.



“We want to know why our players failed and prevent it from happening in the future, ” he added.



Malaysian hockey have not featured in the Olympics since Sydney in 2000.



The Star of Malaysia