The question is, who can put the breaks on Dundee Wanderers retaining their indoor title? Having seen off traditional rivals Clydesdale Western in some style, the Taysiders sit on maximum points after five games.





Clydesdale retaliated to retain second spot with a convincing win over Inverleith and push them back into third spot.



Clydesdale powered into a 12 goal defeat of Grange in their opening encounter with Marjery Justice top scorer with four. Also there were two goals each for Millie Steiger, Jen Eadie and Laura Mann.



Vikki Bunce was the catalyst behind Dundee Wanderers 3-1 win over Hillhead with a brace of penalty corner strikes and another from open play, Katie Fleming got their consolation.



In the all-Edinburgh encounter Inverleith continued their good form with a 2-0 win over Watsonians, a result that keeps them in touch with the leaders. Both goals came in the first half through captain Sarah McKay and then Sarah Jamieson. The second half was goalless and Inverleith took the three points.



Grove Menzieshill continued their challenging sequence after going down 6-5 to Edinburgh University. Robyn Robeson (2), Makenna Grewe and Georgia Jones gave the students a 4-1 half-time advantage, Issy Folan getting the Taysiders` only counter.



Grove Menzieshill pulled the score back to 4-4 in the second half with a double from Sam Sangster and one from Holly Duval. But the students stepped it up with Robeson getting her hat-trick and Jones another before Ellie Stott got a late consolation for Grove Menzieshill.



In the second session Hillhead finally got some points on the board with a 5-0 win over Grange. There were doubles each for Katie Fleming and Rachel Osborne with Zoe Irvine getting the other.



In the game of the session Dundee Wanderers reserved their best performance of the season to see off title rivals Clydesdale 4-0. The Taysiders were sharper, a yard faster and 100% committed to the occasion, and consequently rarely gave the Glasgow side a look-in.



The Dundonians were two up inside the first five minutes, Emily Dark opened with a direct shot at a penalty corner after three previous attempts, then at another set piece a switch to Vikki Bunce doubled the Tayside tally.



Then just on the interval Dark made it 3-0 with a vicious low shot at another penalty corner… and the contest seemed over.



Clydesdale had some chances from both open play and penalty corners but failed to find the net. Wanderers` fourth came from open play through Millie Skidmore, and the champions maintained their perfect record.



There then followed a brace of draws – a little unusual in the indoor game.



Inverleith lost their 100% record when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Edinburgh University, but still advanced to the ten point mark, in second spot and just behind Wanderers.



Makenna Grewe put the students ahead twice during the contest, only for Inverleith`s Carly Bisset and Katie Swanson to level for a share of the points.



That was followed by Grove Menzieshill getting their first point of the competition with a 3-3 draw against Watsonians.



Sam Sangster put the Taysiders a goal up in only three minutes, Nikki Stobie levelled, only for Ciara Forgie to restore Grove Menzieshill`s lead by the break.



Second half strikes by Suzanne Hamilton and Heather Tait seemed to secure the points for the Edinburgh outfit, but with a couple of minutes left Sangster equalised, this time from open play.



Inverleith`s bubble burst somewhat when they went down 6-1 to a Clydesdale side still smarting from their Wanderers art in the lesson of the indoor game.



However, the Edinburgh side did take the lead in nine minutes with a penalty corner conversion by Carly Bisset.



But three goals in four minutes towards the end of the first half, Kayleigh Justice followed by a penalty corner strike from Jen Eadie and another set piece from Millie Steiger, gave the Glasgow side a 3-1 interval lead.



There were further goals in the second half for Clydesdale through Laura Mann, Eadie again and finally Bronwyn Shields.



Wanderers finished off a perfect day with an 8-0 victory over Edinburgh University. Again Vikki Bunce was in charge with four goals, making her total for the day at eight, Amy Snell scored twice while Emily Dark and Heather Howie completed the scoring.



