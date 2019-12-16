There is nothing certain in sport, take the case of Inverleith, they beat Dunfermline 7-3 in their opening game of the indoor first division, then saw off rivals Grove Menzieshill 6-4, and finally proceeded to succumb 7-6 to bottom side Clydesdale in their final match.





Grove Menzieshill also had their own challenges. In their opening game they drew 6-6 with Grange, they then lost to Inverleith, but rallied to see off Uddingston 7-3.



At the end of all of this, Inverleith have a two point lead over Grove Menzieshill with Dundee Wanderers only three points further adrift after back-to-back wins over Uddingston and Western Wildcats.



It was mixed fortunes for the front runners in the opening exchanges of Men’s Indoor National League 1, Inverleith saw off Dunfermline Carnegie, then just after Grove Menzieshill were held to a draw by Grange.



Inverleith stamped their authority on opponents Dunfermline Carnegie by taking a three goal lead in the first eight minutes, Patrick Christie scored twice from open play while Ewen Mackie added another from a penalty corner.



By half-time the score had advanced to 5-2, Stephen Dick and John Stephen were on target for Inverleith while Michael Ross and Andrew Doyle replied for the Fifers.



Jack Jamieson and Dick again from a set piece scored second half goals for the Edinburgh side, Magnus Ferrier replied for Dunfermline, leaving Inverleith 7-3 winners in the end.



A double from Cammy Golden gave Grove Menzieshill the best of starts against Grange, but by the interval it was the Edinburgh side who were 3-2 in front through strikes from Simon Naughton, Dan Coultas and Mitch Tait.



As the second half progressed the score remained tight at 4-4, Albert Rowling and Golden for his hat-trick scored for the Taysiders while Alan Johnston replied for Grange.



The Dundonians seemed to have grasped the initiative through Jamie Golden and Rowling again to advance the score to 6-4 with only four minutes left. However, a late surge from Grange, Naughton for his own second and finally Duncan Riddell tied up the contest at 6-6.



Western Wildcats returned to winning ways with an 8-3 win over Clydesdale in their opening game of the day.



The contest was over in the first 12 minutes, Andrew McConnell opened, followed by a double from brother Joe, and Rob Harwood added a fourth before Chris McFadden pulled one back for Clydesdale.



The second half was a similar picture, Andrew McConnell and Harwood both added a second to their personal tally and further goals came from Hamish Galt and Fraser Moran, although Struan Walker got a couple for the Titwood-based outfit.



A five goal lead at the interval put Dundee Wanderers in the driving seat against Uddingston, Elliott Sandison (2), Bobby Ralph, Sean Dowie and Callum Ross did the damage.



Campbell Coghlan and Josh Cairns from the spot lead a brief Uddingston comeback, but Sandison`s hat-trick and Ken Gibb ensured a 7-2 victory for Wanderers in the end.



The second session game-of-the-day was between Grove Menzieshill and Inverleith, the Edinburgh side took the honours 6-4 to open up a five point gap at the top of the table.



After nine minutes the Dundonians had opened up a 2-1 lead, Jamie Golden and Olly James were on target while Derek Salmond struck back for Inverleith.



But from then on the first half belonged to Inverleith with goals from Salmond again to level, Ewen Mackie, Patrick Christie and Charlie Jack for a convincing 5-2 advantage.



Grove Menzieshill pulled the situation back to 5-4 through a double from Cammy Golden, but just when a share of the points looked a possibility, up popped Jack Jamieson to score Inverleith`s crucial sixth goal and the three points.



A good day at the office for Grange as they followed up their draw with Grove Menzieshill with a 5-2 win over Dunfermline to advance their points tally to five.



The Edinburgh side were 3-1 up at the interval, a double from Alan Johnston and another by Josh McRae was countered by a single by the Fifers` Andrew Doyle.



Dan Coultas and McRae again brought the Grange tally to five with Martin Daw providing Dunfermline`s only reply.



Uddingston doubled their points tally with a narrow 4-3 win over Clydesdale. The match was tied at 2-2 at the interval, Blake Hinton and Connor Evans scored for the former, only to be cancelled out by Ryan Cummins and Chris McFadden.



Uddingston`s Josh Baxter and Clydesdale`s Andy McAllan advanced the score to three each in the second half, but Baxter notched the winner for the Lanarkshire side with two minutes to go.



Wanderers completed a double for the day with a narrow 3-2 win over Wildcats. Nothing to choose between the sides in the first half, Joe McConnell`s early opener was met by a strike Wanderers` Cammy Bell.



Bell put Wanderers in front eight minutes into the second half, and that was followed by Elliott Sandison for 3-1, Rob Harwood pulled one back for Wildcats with two minutes to go, but then failed to achieve a share of the points.



In the additional matches, with only a single point in the bag Clydesdale produced the result of the day with a 7-6 victory over leaders Inverleith.



Inverleith were the dominant force in the first half with a 4-1 advantage, Patrick Christie (2), Jack Jamieson and Stephen Dick were on target with Andrew Allan getting the consolation.



It all looked over when Christie made it 5-1 early in the second half.



But then came the Clydesdale revival, Struan Walker (2), Allan for his second, David |Nairn and Chris McFadden brought the score back to six all with three minutes left.



In a dramatic finish Walker scored his own third for the shock result of the tournament so far.



In the final match of the day Grove Menzieshill took advantage of Inverleith`s fall from grace to move within two points after a comfortable 7-3 win over Uddingston.



A first half hat-trick by Cammy Golden laid the foundation while Olly James added another to the Taysiders`s 4-2 lead at the interval, Campbell Lochrin and Stevie MacKenzie replied for Uddingston.



After the break Grove Menzieshill added four more through Golden again, Albert Rowling, Jamie Golden and finally Euan Cuthill, with Connor Evans getting a consolation for the Lanarkshire side.



Scottish Hockey Union media release