“The decision for three home venues is the best which could have been taken!”



In just under 30 days the FIH Pro League begins its second season with games in China. The German men start just two weeks later with two away games in Spain. Thierry Weil, CEO of the world governing body FIH has given in an interview with www.hockey,de an analysis of the (league’s) first year, the expectations of the soon-to-start season and his view of the future development of “the strongest league in the world.”





Mr Weil, the FIH Pro League is entering its second season. You yourself have spent most of your professional career in adidas and FIFA in football and were not even with the FIH at the time of the development of this product. How do you personally judge the Pro League?



Thierry Weil: “I rate it a very good product! Purely the fact that in the FIH Pro League every single game is a home game for one of the two opponents – which is not the case in other tournament formats – is a huge plus point. There were a few ‘teething troubles’ such as too demanding travel. Here it was important to protect the health of the players and to keep the commitment of their clubs. That is why we have halved the travelling for the coming season in which the teams in the one season have two home games with half of their opponents and two away games with the other half – which is reversed in the following season.”



Many clubs have the impression that the FIH has little consideration for the Club hockey of the big European nations.



Thierry Weil: “I preach the opposite. The club structure is extremely important for the sport of hockey as the foundations of Top-Hockey were laid there. I will always say that we must introduce into the other continents the club structure which has existed in Europe for so long. We must for the future of the Pro League sit down with the clubs so that these can plan better. At best not four years but eight years in advance.”



As 2020 is an Olympic year – from your viewpoint what importance has the Pro League?



Thierry Weil: “I believe on the one hand that the FIH Pro League is an excellent stage to make every Olympic team better known in its country. It is also offers the best sporting preparation because they regularly play against the best teams in the world and develop further.”



But the coaches are aware of the great pressure.



Thierry Weil: “I hear this and that. Some coaches use the opportunity which we gave them with the announcement of a 32-strong squad and give many players the chance to perform at world class level. Others always use the same players and prefer in the Pro League the chance to prepare a team for a championship. That seems to me to be a question of philosophy.”



How have you taken it that in the first year in Germany it was so difficult to inspire fans for the FIH Hockey Pro League?



Thierry Weil: “We were very surprised because we know of other numbers from Germany when world class hockey is shown. That in the USA or China fewer fans come, as hockey is a developing product there, was to be expected for us. But not in Germany. The reasons are for sure multi-layered – from the scepticism of clubs as to how far the Pro League influences the national game to the marketing of the matches. We ourselves started very late with the communication.



How did you react to it?



Thierry Weil: “We sat down with the new board of Carola Meyer and analysed the situation.



The decision to no longer hold the matches only in North Rhine-Westphalia but also in Hamburg and Berlin was the best which could be made. Together we want to bring the Pro League closer to the fans, to generate more euphoria.”



Were there other nations where everything ran as well as you would have hoped for?



Thierry Weil: “Everything would be an exaggeration but in the Netherlands, for example, we had full stadia and a great atmosphere and the KNHB were smart by not staying in their national stadium but took Pro League games to different hockey venues. In Australia, of four venues, two were super and two not so. We analyse all this with the countries and further develop the League.”



And how will it be for the FIH Pro League in future?



Thierry Weil: “Our current planning runs until 2022 but we want to continue it as long as possible! There will be a change which I see as very important. From 2021 we are launching an International Cup with the eight next ranked teams. From these every year one will be promoted and the bottom one in the FIH Pro League will be relegated. It is only my personal opinion but there must be relegation. A closed league, as now, will become uninteresting.”



www.hockey.de

Translation by Mike Haymonds