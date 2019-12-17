By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: National women hockey players Nur Aisyah Yaacob and Kirandeep Kaur are shocked that K. Dharmaraj will not be their coach any longer.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have decided not to extend the contract of Dharmaraj and five other local coaches – Stephen van Huizen, Mohd Nasihin Nubli, Nor Saiful Zaini, Lailin Abu Hasan and Megat Azrafiq Megat Termizi, whose services end this month.



The decision came in the wake of the Malaysian men’s team’s failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games last month.



Aisyah and Kirandeep said the national team want Dharmaraj to carry on with his job.



They have improved in every aspect of the game under his guidance.



Aisyah is still reeling from the shock.



“Dharmaraj is a dedicated coach, who has helped the national team perform well in tournaments since he took over the team in January, 2016,” said Aisyah.



He also led the team to finish second in the World League Second Round in Kuala Lumpur in 2017 to qualify in the World League Semi-finals for the first time in Belgium last year.



“Our world ranking improved from 20 in the world to 18 this year,” she said.



“He gave me a chance to play with the national team in 2016, and I’ve great respect for him.



“I was out of action due to knee injury last year but he called me to join the national indoor team in October.



“Then, with just a short preparation time, he guided us to win gold in the SEA Games in the Philippines.”



Kirandeep was also surprised that the MHC are letting Dharmaraj go.



“He is more than a coach, he always motivates us.



“He helped the team to put up a strong challenge against Asian and European teams,” said the 16-year-old Kirandeep from SMK Bukit Bandaraya.



“In the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, in June, we put up a good fight against Ireland, the world runners-up, before going down 2-1.



“I was only 15 when Dharmaraj called me up for national training in June last year and he gave me the chance to play in the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.



“He switched my position from forward to midfield and I made progress in my game.



“We want Dharmaraj to continue to train the national women’s team as he has a proven track record,” she added.



The Star of Malaysia