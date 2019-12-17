By Nigel Simon





For­mer T&T cap­tain, Eng­land-based Kwand­wane Browne, was se­lect­ed for a re­mark­able sixth time to the Pan Amer­i­can Hock­ey Fed­er­a­tion’s Elite Team, a record he now shares with Cana­di­an de­fend­er Scott Tup­per.





Since 2007, Pan Amer­i­can Elite Teams have been named every two years to recog­nise the top play­ers in Pan Amer­i­can com­pe­ti­tions in both gen­ders. This year’s teams were se­lect­ed af­ter hock­ey spe­cial­ists at the 2019 Pan Amer­i­can Games in Li­ma, Pe­ru, were con­sult­ed.



The 2019 men’s Pan Amer­i­can Elite Team is led by vet­er­an Browne, who played the last match­es of a long and il­lus­tri­ous ca­reer for T&T in Li­ma.



Browne was on the first PAHF Elite Team back in 2009 and on­ly missed mak­ing the 2015 Elite squad due to in­jury.



At the oth­er end of the spec­trum, six play­ers made their first ap­pear­ance on the Elite ros­ter, in­clud­ing Li­ma lo­cal hero Fab­rizio Corno, cap­tain of the Pe­ru­vian team at the Pan Amer­i­can Games.



Pan Amer­i­can Cup fi­nal­ists Ar­genti­na and Cana­da have the strongest rep­re­sen­ta­tion with five and four play­ers re­spec­tive­ly. The achieve­ments of the USA and Chile, semi­fi­nal­ists in Lan­cast­er, were re­ward­ed with the nom­i­na­tion of two and three play­ers re­spec­tive­ly.



Al­to­geth­er, the 2019 Pan Amer­i­can Elite Team is made up of play­ers from six dif­fer­ent coun­tries: Ar­genti­na (5), Cana­da (4), Chile (3), USA (2), Trinidad & To­ba­go (1) and Pe­ru (1). The women’s Elite Team is head­ed by Ar­gen­tin­ian stal­wart Silv­ina d’Elia, who was out­stand­ing in an­chor­ing her team in the key match­es in Li­ma, scor­ing two goals in the fi­nal. She is sur­round­ed by four team­mates, Agusti­na Al­ber­tar­rio, Juli­eta Janku­nas, Rosario Luchet­ti and Car­la Re­bec­chi.



Chilean Camil­la Caram is the on­ly play­er ap­pear­ing for the fifth time on the Elite ros­ter, while her team­mate Clau­dia Schuler was cho­sen for the fourth time as goal-keep­er (fol­low­ing 2009, 2013 and 2017). Cana­di­an strik­er Bri­enne Stairs is al­so mak­ing her fourth Elite ap­pear­ance.



Pan Amer­i­can Cup fi­nal­ists Ar­genti­na and Cana­da dom­i­nat­ed the vot­ing, with five play­ers se­lect­ed for Ar­genti­na and four for Cana­da, while se­mi-fi­nal­ists USA and Chile were recog­nised with two and three play­ers re­spec­tive­ly.



Al­to­geth­er, five coun­tries are rep­re­sent­ed on the Elite Team: Ar­genti­na (5), Cana­da (4), Chile (3), USA (2) and Uruguay (2).



