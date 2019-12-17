Record Pan Am Elite pick for T&T’s Browne
By Nigel Simon
Former T&T captain, England-based Kwandwane Browne, was selected for a sixth time to the Pan American Hockey Federation Elite Team, a record he shares with Canadian defender Scott Tupper. Nigel Simon
Former T&T captain, England-based Kwandwane Browne, was selected for a remarkable sixth time to the Pan American Hockey Federation’s Elite Team, a record he now shares with Canadian defender Scott Tupper.
Since 2007, Pan American Elite Teams have been named every two years to recognise the top players in Pan American competitions in both genders. This year’s teams were selected after hockey specialists at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, were consulted.
The 2019 men’s Pan American Elite Team is led by veteran Browne, who played the last matches of a long and illustrious career for T&T in Lima.
Browne was on the first PAHF Elite Team back in 2009 and only missed making the 2015 Elite squad due to injury.
At the other end of the spectrum, six players made their first appearance on the Elite roster, including Lima local hero Fabrizio Corno, captain of the Peruvian team at the Pan American Games.
Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada have the strongest representation with five and four players respectively. The achievements of the USA and Chile, semifinalists in Lancaster, were rewarded with the nomination of two and three players respectively.
Altogether, the 2019 Pan American Elite Team is made up of players from six different countries: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2), Trinidad & Tobago (1) and Peru (1). The women’s Elite Team is headed by Argentinian stalwart Silvina d’Elia, who was outstanding in anchoring her team in the key matches in Lima, scoring two goals in the final. She is surrounded by four teammates, Agustina Albertarrio, Julieta Jankunas, Rosario Luchetti and Carla Rebecchi.
Chilean Camilla Caram is the only player appearing for the fifth time on the Elite roster, while her teammate Claudia Schuler was chosen for the fourth time as goal-keeper (following 2009, 2013 and 2017). Canadian striker Brienne Stairs is also making her fourth Elite appearance.
Pan American Cup finalists Argentina and Canada dominated the voting, with five players selected for Argentina and four for Canada, while semi-finalists USA and Chile were recognised with two and three players respectively.
Altogether, five countries are represented on the Elite Team: Argentina (5), Canada (4), Chile (3), USA (2) and Uruguay (2).
The Trinidad Guardian