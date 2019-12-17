



The FIH Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, India’s captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeping legend PR Sreejesh, talk about the forthcoming season and what the Pro League means to them and the team.





India (FIH World ranking: 5) will be making their FIH Hockey Pro league debut this season. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against the Netherlands on 18 January 2020 in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.



How important is it for India to be a part of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Manpreet Singh: “I think it is very important for us to have the chance to play against the top 10 teams. Also, the juniors will learn the preparation needed for the game and also will learn a lot of things from the best players in the world. It will also be a good lesson before the Olympics.”



What are your ambitions in this competition?

PR Sreejesh: “We will be playing all the top teams so we definitely want to put up a very good show. But we definitely want to be on top, that is what we are trying to do. That is our ambition for this tournament.”



Which fixture are you most looking forward to and why?

PR Sreejesh: “With the Pro League, the best part is that you are playing other teams and you are travelling so I think all the matches are going to be important. When you play the Australian or New Zealand team or the European teams, every team is going to be different. We are just looking forward to the first phase of the Pro League when we are playing in Bhubaneswar and that will be our priority.”



What was your #My Pro League Moment from the previous season – as a viewer/fan?

Manpreet Singh: “I am a fan of the Belgium team because they played very well last season and we can learn a lot of things from Belgium, and the other teams as well. The shooting opportunity, creating a goal [scoring] opportunity, and defensive play – a lot of things we have watched the previous season. I think the final match I watched was Australia versus Belgium and that was really good.”



What is your message to the fans?

Manpreet Singh: “To the fans, I just want to say, ‘Please come and support us in all the home matches as you have been doing all the time. Come with your heart and support us in Bhubaneswar”

PR Sreejesh: “In the world, I think Hockey is getting a new platform to perform and FIH Hockey Pro League is one of the best platforms for all the teams to come and showcase their performance. So, please come, cheer us, supoprt us and stay with us.”



#FIHProLeague

#HockeyInvites



Official FIH Pro League Site