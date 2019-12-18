The new era of the Euro Hockey League will hit full throttle next Easter as Amsterdam’s Wagener Stadium has been confirmed as the host for the EHL FINAL8 festival from April 9-13, 2020.





It will be the first ever edition of the EHL Women’s competition, running side-by-side, and on an equally amazing basis, to the EHL Men, showcasing the world’s best club hockey.



It brings 16 of Europe’s elite clubs from seven different countries together at one venue to play 20 knock-out games at the iconic home of AH&BC Amsterdam.



The schedule starts with FINAL8 games on Thursday, 9 April. The event begins with Irish side Pegasus against Spanish champions Club de Campo de Madrid in the first ever EHL Women’s game. It will be followed by the EHL Men meeting of Dutch side SV Kampong against Belgium’s number ones, Royal Leopold.



The EHL Women’s meeting of German giants Club an der Alster against top English side Surbiton before the day closes with 2017 EHL Men winners HC Bloemendaal hoping to have a strong support for their game with England’s Surbiton who advanced from October’s KO16.



Friday, 10 April has four more FINAL8 games with Mannheimer HC’s men facing Spain’s Club Egara before a massive women’s contest between Germany’s UHC Hamburg and the Netherlands’ HC ’s-Hertogenbosch. A men’s German derby follows between HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim and Rot Weiss Köln. The first phase concludes with home favourites AH&BC Amsterdam’s women – European Cup winners in 2019 – facing Belarus side HC Minsk.



Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 will feature FINAL4 and ranking matches with the weekend’s crescendo taking place on Monday, April 13 with the BRONZE MATCHES and the GRAND FINALS.



In addition to EHL Men and EHL Women, AH&BC Amsterdam will also play host the ABN AMRO EHL U14 Boys and Girls tournaments. Both tournaments will pit six of the best Under-14 teams from around Europe against each other in a two-day competition, giving them a taste of the world’s best club hockey.



EHF President Marijke Fleuren is thrilled to see the EHL expand in such a dynamic way.



“I am really looking forward to this first edition of a joint EHL Women and Men’s FINAL8. I consider it a big milestone in our #EquallyAmazing approach.



“And that is not to speak of the joint ABN AMRO EHL U14 Girls and Boys joining the event! I am sure the atmosphere in AH&BC Amsterdam will be fantastic. Our fans will enjoy every minute!”



EHL Chairman Hans-Erik Tuijt adds it will be a real treat for hockey supporters: “The strong fan base of the EHL will now be able to see 16 of Europe’s elite clubs from seven different countries together at one venue to play 20 knock-out games at the iconic home of AH&BC Amsterdam, the Wagener Stadium, creating a truly special atmosphere.”



For AH&BC Amsterdam player Sosha Benninga, she says the joint format is a big step forward: “EHL Men has always been highly regarded while the EHCC had no video referral and elements like this so it is great that this will be equalised.



“Having the men and women playing together will ensure even bigger audiences. The public can now also see that it is not only about the men, but also about women.”



For Amsterdam board member Eric Schnoeckel, he is thrilled to act as host: “It is a special edition of the EHL, having the women taking part in this tournament for the first time under the #EquallyAmazing motto.



“The facilities for ladies and gentlemen are now the same. Among other things, the prize money is equalised and the ladies can have a video referee for the first time. The decision of the EHF to grant the first version in the new format to one of the best placed ladies teams fits in perfectly with this idea.



“We are proud that our Ladies 1 are the first to participate in this tournament.”



Tickets are now on sale for the EHL FINAL8. Adult day tickets for Thursday, 9 April and Friday 10 April are €20 online with youth tickets €12.50; Saturday, 11 April and Sunday, 12 April are €30 with youth entry at €17.50. Finals day tickets on Monday, 13 April are €35 for adults and youths are €20.



An adult Passepartout which offers entry for each day is €110 with a youth Passepartout €65. All prices include an €0.80 service cost and VAT.



EHL 2019-2020 Match schedule EHL Men and Women Final8

9-13 April 2020 at Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam (NED)



Thursday 9 April 2020



M1 12.30h pitch 1 FINAL8-1 (Women M1) Pegasus HC – Club de Campo de Madrid

M2 14.45h pitch 1 FINAL8-1 (Men M1) SV Kampong – Royal Leopold Club

M3 17.00h pitch 1 FINAL8-2 (Women M2) Der Club an der Alster – Surbiton HC

M4 19.15h pitch 1 FINAL8-2 (Men M2) HC Bloemendaal – Surbiton HC



Friday 10 April 2020



M5 12.30h pitch 1 FINAL8-3 (Men M3) Mannheimer HC – Club Egara

M6 14.45h pitch 1 FINAL8-3 (Women M3) UHC Hamburg – HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch

M7 17.00h pitch 1 FINAL8-4 (Men M4) HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim – Rot-Weiss Köln

M8 19.15h pitch 1 FINAL8-4 (Women M4) AH&BC Amsterdam – HC Minsk



Saturday 11 April 2020



M9 09.30h pitch 1 Ranking match (Women M5) 5th/7th place Loser FINAL8-2-Loser FINAL8-1

M10 11.45h pitch 1 Ranking match (Men M5) 5th/7th place Loser FINAL8-2-Loser FINAL8-1

M11 14.00h pitch 1 FINAL4 1 (Women M6) Winner FINAL8-2- Winner FINAL8-1

M12 16.15h pitch 1 FINAL4 1 (Men M6) Winner FINAL8-2- Winner FINAL8-1



Sunday 12 April 2020



M13 09.30h pitch 1 Ranking match (Women M7) 5th/7th place Loser FINAL8-4-Loser FINAL8-3

M14 11.45h pitch 1 FINAL4 2 (Women M8) Winner FINAL8-4- Winner FINAL8-3

M15 14.00h pitch 1 FINAL4 2 (Men M7) Winner FINAL8-4- Winner FINAL8-3

M16 16.15h pitch 1 Ranking match (Men M8) 5th/7th place Loser FINAL8-4-Loser FINAL8-3



Monday 13 April 2020



M17 09.30h pitch 1 3rd/4th Place (Women M9) Loser FINAL4 2 – Loser FINAL4 1

M18 11.45h pitch 1 3rd/4th Place (Men M9) Loser FINAL4 2 – Loser FINAL4 1

M19 14.00h pitch 1 Final (Women M10) Winner FINAL4 2 – Winner FINAL4 1

M20 16.15h pitch 1 Final (Men M10) Winner FINAL4 2 – Winner FINAL4 1



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release