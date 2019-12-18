



The Vantage Black Sticks Women are pleased to announce a charity partnership with Cure Kids New Zealand. The team are excited to help Cure Kids in several ways as they aim to create awareness and amplify the work that Cure Kids is doing to improve the health of kiwi kids. The New Zealand Women's Hockey Team play all around the globe, including the upcoming 2020 Olympics. They are looking to use this reach to bring in more awareness and exposure to this incredible charity.





Cure Kids is New Zealand's largest charitable child health research organisation. Since inception 48 years ago, Cure Kids has funded research into a range of health conditions including childhood cancers, inherited heart conditions, epilepsy and infectious diseases to cystic fibrosis, sudden unexpected death syndrome in infants (SUDI), stillbirth, burns and mental health.



The Vantage Black Sticks Women commented "We are excited to have the opportunity to support this incredible cause. We look forward to working alongside such an inspiring and committed charity. For our team, it is important we use our platform where we can raise awareness and profits for Cure Kids research. We have had the privilege to meet with a few Cure Kids Ambassadors and hear about the obstacles they have faced with their health conditions. It was very inspirational to us to see how courageous and resilient these children are"



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said "Creating a charity partnership with such an outstanding group was a priority for our team. The work that Cure Kids does is inspiring, and we are excited to be able to provide support.



Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge commented on the partnership "We are delighted to have The Vantage Black Sticks Women as a new partner and are thrilled to have such inspirational sportswomen help raise awareness and funds for the child health research projects we support."



