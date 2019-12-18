Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson has announced six new players for the Scotland women’s international squad. The squad additions have all stood out over the course of the last year and have earned a call up to the senior Scotland squad.





Ruth Blaikie; Catriona Booth; Georgia Jones; Eve Pearson; Bronwyn Shields and Ellie Wilson have all been called up to the senior squad after an incredible year that saw all six players win gold medals at U21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Alanya, Turkey.



The new players are joining a winning team on the back of a tremendous year that saw Scotland women win Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow. The squad has also won the Team of the Year award at the prestigious Sunday Mail sportscotland Awards; at the Scottish Women in Sport Awards (SWIS) 2019; and at the Scottish Hockey Awards 2019.



Now Scotland women will build towards EuroHockey Championships in 2021 as well as the Hockey Series, so it’s a great time for the new recruits to join the Scotland ranks.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “I’m delighted to include these players in our squad. It’s very exciting to see that we have a very talented group of U21 players coming through the system. These six players made significant contributions in their successful European U21 tournament this year, as well as at national hub sessions or at Scotland Performance Team matches. I look forward to seeing them challenge and compete within the squad in the future.”



Players



Ruth Blaikie (AMVJ Dames)

Catriona Booth (Western Wildcats)

Georgia Jones (Edinburgh University)

Eve Pearson (Edinburgh University)

Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale Western)

Ellie Wilson (Dundee Wanderers)



Scottish Hockey Union media release