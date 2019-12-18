Ireland Women’s Squad announced for South Africa Tour Jan 2020
Head Coach Sean Dancer has selected the squad which will be travelling to South Africa in January. The squad leaves on the 16th of January with matches against Germany and South Africa arranged during the trip, although exact match dates are yet to be confirmed. The trip will provide the squad with good experience of competing in warmer climates as they prepare for Tokyo later in the year.
1 Ayeisha McFerran GK
2 Emma Buckley GK
3 Roisin Upton Def
4 Nikki Evans Str
5 Kathryn Mullan (Captain) MF / Str
6 Shirley McCay Def
7 Elena Tice Def
8 Emily Beatty Str
9 Beth Barr Def / MF
10 Serena Barr Def
11 Chloe Watkins MF
12 Lizzie Colvin MF
13 Hannah Matthews Def
14 Sarah Hawkshaw MF / Str
15 Anna O’Flanagan (Vice Captain) Str
16 Deirdre Duke Str
17 Ellen Curran MF
18 Elizabeth Murphy GK
19 Hannah McLoughlin Def
20 Sarah Torrans Str
Members of the wider squad who are not travelling will continue training as usual in Ireland.
Irish Hockey Association media release