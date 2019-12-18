



Head Coach Sean Dancer has selected the squad which will be travelling to South Africa in January. The squad leaves on the 16th of January with matches against Germany and South Africa arranged during the trip, although exact match dates are yet to be confirmed. The trip will provide the squad with good experience of competing in warmer climates as they prepare for Tokyo later in the year.





1 Ayeisha McFerran GK

2 Emma Buckley GK

3 Roisin Upton Def

4 Nikki Evans Str

5 Kathryn Mullan (Captain) MF / Str

6 Shirley McCay Def

7 Elena Tice Def

8 Emily Beatty Str

9 Beth Barr Def / MF

10 Serena Barr Def

11 Chloe Watkins MF

12 Lizzie Colvin MF

13 Hannah Matthews Def

14 Sarah Hawkshaw MF / Str

15 Anna O’Flanagan (Vice Captain) Str

16 Deirdre Duke Str

17 Ellen Curran MF

18 Elizabeth Murphy GK

19 Hannah McLoughlin Def

20 Sarah Torrans Str



Members of the wider squad who are not travelling will continue training as usual in Ireland.



Irish Hockey Association media release