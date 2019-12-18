Fiona Tomas and Tom Morgan





Nicola White made her international debut in 2009 and played a key role in the England and Great Britain women’s teams Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images



Nicola White, the two-time Olympic hockey medalist, has been forced to leave the Great Britain programme over a 20-month head injury ordeal which followed a freak concussion.





The 31 year-old, who revealed the extent of her debilitating symptoms in a special report on concussion by Telegraph Sport last month, suffered the injury during a Commonwealth warm-up game against Ireland in March 2018.



Her subsequent problems have been so severe that she recently had botox injections across her scalp and forehead in an attempt to rid the post-concussion vestibular migraines she has endured since the injury.



White made her international debut in 2009 and played a key role in England and Great Britain women’s teams, earning a combined total of 186 caps throughout a medal-laden career. "I am hugely disappointed by this," she said in statement. "But I am determined to overcome my injury. Throughout this recovery I have done my utmost to try and get back to the level needed for international hockey. However, due to the severity of chronic symptoms and pain, it's not been possible to reach the deadline set for me."



She is part of an exclusive group of British hockey players to have won two Olympic medals, having been part of the team which defeated Holland in a dramatic penalty shootout at the 2016 Rio Olympics four years after Great Britain claimed a bronze in London.



Her successes also include a European gold medal in 2015 when England beat the Dutch to win in front of a packed Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Ed Barney, Great Britain Hockey’s performance director, said: “Everyone at England and Great Britain Hockey has huge admiration for the way in which Nicola has approached the past 20 months. Her concussion has been incredibly tough and she has continued to persevere, fight and do everything within her power to recover. We have done our best to support Nicola and will continue to do what we can over the coming months.”



Great Britain Hockey said the “door remains open” for White to return.



