The draw for the prestigious quadrennial extravaganza was announced yesterday in Tokyo, Japan.





Indian men have to face Kiwis in early morning of July 25, while Indian eves will play against World Number -1 Netherlands in the afternoon on the same day.



Both Indian teams have good chances to win in last pool matches for quarter final entry.



World Ranked -5 India (men) will have a clear cut picture before last pool match against Japan (WR-15). Similarly Indian eves (WR-9) will see the equation versus South Africa (WR-16) before their last pool match. Here are statistical highlights of Indian teams against Olympic competitors:

A: Men Particulars Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA India vs. New Zealand, match on July 25,2020; 6:30 am IST Total 101 55 17 29 231 160 In Olympics 7 4 0 3 13 11 India vs. Australia, match on July 26,2020; 3 pm IST Total 126 22 20 84 207 387 In Olympics 10 3 2 5 17 22 India vs. Spain, match on July 28,2020; 6:30 am IST Total 63 27 13 23 122 115 In Olympics 9 6 2 1 20 14 India vs. Argentina, match on July 30,2020; 6 am IST Total 51 27 04 20 122 95 In Olympics 9 6 2 1 30 12 India vs. Japan, match on July 31,2020; 3 pm IST Total 85 77 04 04 328 70 In Olympics 3 3 0 0 25 1 B: Women India vs. Netherlands, match on July 25,2020; 5:15 pm IST Total 12 1 0 11 10 53 India vs. Germany , match on July 27,2020; 5:45 pm IST Total 16 2 2 12 16 47 India vs. Great Britain , match on July 29,2020; 6:30 am IST Total* 35 4 10 21 30 99 In Olympics 1 0 0 1 0 3 India vs. Ireland , match on July 31,2020;8:15 am IST Total 26 7 4 15 27 42 India vs. South Africa , match on Aug 1,2020; 8:45am IST Total 36 10 7 19 53 76

Note: India eves never played against NED, GER, IRL and RSA in Olympics.

*includes England



