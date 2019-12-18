Stats Speak: Indian Hockey have fair chances for quarter finals in Olympic 2020
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
The draw for the prestigious quadrennial extravaganza was announced yesterday in Tokyo, Japan.
Indian men have to face Kiwis in early morning of July 25, while Indian eves will play against World Number -1 Netherlands in the afternoon on the same day.
Both Indian teams have good chances to win in last pool matches for quarter final entry.
World Ranked -5 India (men) will have a clear cut picture before last pool match against Japan (WR-15). Similarly Indian eves (WR-9) will see the equation versus South Africa (WR-16) before their last pool match. Here are statistical highlights of Indian teams against Olympic competitors:
|
A: Men
|
Particulars
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
India vs. New Zealand, match on July 25,2020; 6:30 am IST
|
Total
|
101
|
55
|
17
|
29
|
231
|
160
|
In Olympics
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
13
|
11
|
India vs. Australia, match on July 26,2020; 3 pm IST
|
Total
|
126
|
22
|
20
|
84
|
207
|
387
|
In Olympics
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
17
|
22
|
India vs. Spain, match on July 28,2020; 6:30 am IST
|
Total
|
63
|
27
|
13
|
23
|
122
|
115
|
In Olympics
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
20
|
14
|
India vs. Argentina, match on July 30,2020; 6 am IST
|
Total
|
51
|
27
|
04
|
20
|
122
|
95
|
In Olympics
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
30
|
12
|
India vs. Japan, match on July 31,2020; 3 pm IST
|
Total
|
85
|
77
|
04
|
04
|
328
|
70
|
In Olympics
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
1
|
B: Women
|
India vs. Netherlands, match on July 25,2020; 5:15 pm IST
|
Total
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
10
|
53
|
India vs. Germany , match on July 27,2020; 5:45 pm IST
|
Total
|
16
|
2
|
2
|
12
|
16
|
47
|
India vs. Great Britain , match on July 29,2020; 6:30 am IST
|
Total*
|
35
|
4
|
10
|
21
|
30
|
99
|
In Olympics
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
India vs. Ireland , match on July 31,2020;8:15 am IST
|
Total
|
26
|
7
|
4
|
15
|
27
|
42
|
India vs. South Africa , match on Aug 1,2020; 8:45am IST
|
Total
|
36
|
10
|
7
|
19
|
53
|
76
Note: India eves never played against NED, GER, IRL and RSA in Olympics.
*includes England
