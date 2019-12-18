Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Stats Speak: Indian Hockey have fair chances for quarter finals in Olympic 2020

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 81
View Comments

B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

The draw for the prestigious quadrennial extravaganza was announced yesterday in Tokyo, Japan.



Indian men have to face Kiwis in early morning of July 25, while Indian eves will play against World Number -1 Netherlands in the afternoon on the same day.

Both Indian teams have good chances to win in last pool matches for quarter final entry.

World Ranked -5 India (men) will have a clear cut picture before last pool match against Japan (WR-15).  Similarly Indian eves (WR-9) will see the equation versus South Africa (WR-16) before their last pool match. Here are statistical highlights of Indian teams  against Olympic competitors:

A: Men

Particulars

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

GF

GA

India vs. New Zealand, match on July 25,2020; 6:30 am IST

Total

101

55

17

29

231

160

In Olympics

7

4

0

3

13

11

India vs. Australia, match on July 26,2020; 3 pm IST

Total

126

22

20

84

207

387

In Olympics

10

3

2

5

17

22

India vs. Spain, match on July 28,2020; 6:30 am IST

Total

63

27

13

23

122

115

In Olympics

9

6

2

1

20

14

India vs. Argentina, match on July 30,2020; 6 am IST

Total

51

27

04

20

122

95

In Olympics

9

6

2

1

30

12

India vs. Japan, match on July 31,2020; 3 pm IST

Total

85

77

04

04

328

70

In Olympics

3

3

0

0

25

1

B: Women

India vs. Netherlands, match on July 25,2020; 5:15 pm IST

Total

12

1

0

11

10

53

India vs. Germany , match on July 27,2020; 5:45 pm IST

Total

16

2

2

12

16

47

India vs. Great Britain , match on July 29,2020; 6:30 am IST

Total*

35

4

10

21

30

99

In Olympics

1

0

0

1

0

3

India vs. Ireland , match on July 31,2020;8:15 am IST

Total

26

7

4

15

27

42

India vs. South Africa , match on Aug 1,2020; 8:45am IST

Total

36

10

7

19

53

76

 Note: India eves never played against NED, GER, IRL and RSA in Olympics.
*includes England
 
Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.