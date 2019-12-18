

Ireland drew 0-0 with Canada over two legs in Dublin but secured qualification after a dramatic shootout victory



Ireland's women will face South Africa in their opening game of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.





The Netherlands, Germany, India and Great Britain also await Ireland in Pool A.



Sean Dancer's side qualified for their first Olympics after beating Canada in a dramatic shootout in November.



Great Britain's men, whose squad is likely to include several Northern Irish players, will also face South Africa in their opening fixture.



In preparation for the Tokyo Games, Ireland head coach Sean Dancer has selected his squad which will travel to South Africa in January for games against the hosts and Germany.



Zoe Wilson misses out through injury while Gillian Pinder and Nicci Daly will not travel with the squad.



Megan Frazer continues her rehabilitation after a long-term injury after sitting out of Ireland's play-off games.



Ireland are currently ranked eighth in the world while South Africa are the lowest-ranked country competing in the Olympics at 16th.



The game will be played on Saturday 25 July at the Oi Hockey Stadium on the first full day of competition at the Games.



Two days later Ireland will face the World and European champions, Netherlands, in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup Final when the Dutch won 6-0.



The remaining games in Pool A see Ireland take on Germany and then India and they'll finish against the defending Olympic gold medal winners Great Britain on Saturday 1st August.



The top 4 teams in each Pool will make the quarter-finals.



Meanwhile Great Britain's men will also begin their campaign against South Africa on the same day as Ireland's women.



The Great Britain squad is expected to include Northern Ireland players David Ames, Ian Sloan and Mark Gleghorne.



The other games in Pool B will be against Canada, Germany, Netherlands and world champions Belgium.



Ireland Women's Tokyo 2020 Olympics fixtures

Ireland v South Africa Saturday 25 July

The Netherlands v Ireland Monday 27 July

Germany v Ireland Wednesday 29 July

Ireland v India Friday 31 July

Ireland v Great Britain Saturday 1 August



BBC Sport