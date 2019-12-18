



The full schedule has been made for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Hockey action set to begin on Saturday 25 July.





Danny Kerry’s men will be the first of the Great Britain teams to take to the field when they face South Africa on 25 July at 10:30am BST.



Mark Hager’s women’s side come up against Germany the following day at 1:30am BST, the same opposition that both GB teams will face in the final round of FIH Pro League action in London on the weekend of June 13 and 14 (tickets available HERE).



Following on from four big weekends of home international hockey, Great Britain’s teams have collectively been drawn in Olympic pools with five teams they’ll face in the FIH Pro League as 2020 looks set to bring a wealth of world class hockey matches. You can see the build up to the Olympics with an FIH Pro League Four day pass or Season ticket which are on sale now, click HERE for more information and to buy tickets.







Full GB Olympic match schedule:



Men’s

GB v South Africa – Saturday 25 July – 10:30am BST

GB v Canada – Monday 27 July – 3:45am BST

Germany v GB – Tuesday 28 July – 4:15am BST

Netherlands v GB – Thursday 30 July – 4:15am BST

Belgium v GB – Friday 31 July – 1:15pm BST

Quarter-finals – Sunday 2 August – 1:30am BST, 4am BST, 10:30am BST, 1pm BST

Semi-finals – Tuesday 4 August - 2:30am BST, 11am BST

Bronze medal match – Thursday 6 August – 2:30am BST

Final – Thursday 6 August - 11am BST



Women’s

GB v Germany – Sunday 26 July – 1:30am BST

South Africa v GB – Monday 27 July – 10:30am BST

GB v India – Wednesday 29 July – 2am BST

GB v Netherlands – Thursday 30 July - 11am BST

Ireland v GB – Saturday 1 August – 12:45pm BST

Quarter-finals – Monday 3 August – 1:30am BST, 4am BST, 10:30am BST, 1pm BST

Semi-finals – Wednesday 5 August - 2:30am BST, 11am BST

Bronze medal match – Friday 7 August – 2:30am BST

Final – Friday 7 August - 11am BST



