



Lausanne, Switzerland: On the occasion of a press briefing in Tokyo involving Tayyab Ikram, FIH Executive Board Member and IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission Member, Koji Murofushi, Tokyo 2020 Sports Director, Shihori Oikawa, Japan Women’s hockey national team player and Seren Tanaka, Japan Men’s hockey national team player, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today revealed the match schedule of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments.





The opening match will involve the Men’s national squads of Japan, the hosts, and the current number one team in the FIH World Rankings, Australia, on 25 July (09:30 local time). The first match of the Women’s tournament will be played on the same day and sees the Netherlands – who are topping the FIH World Rankings – taking on India (20:45 local time).



The Men’s and Women’s Gold medal matches will take place on 6 and 7 August respectively.



The full match schedule of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments as well as the pools – which were confirmed last month - can be viewed here.The matches will be staged in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, in Japan’s capital city.



The full information about ticketing for the events is available here for Japan residents and here for non-Japan residents.



