KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil will turn 34 on Jan 5. With 13 years of service in the national team and 299 caps, he could be forgiven for thinking about putting his foot up.





But not Tengku Ahmad, he is looking for cap No 300 - and more.



The Kangar-born player is not about to retire and believes he can still play for another two years.



His last assignment with the national team was in the two Olympic qualifying matches against Britain in London last month.



Malaysia lost 9-3 on aggregate and failed to qualify for Tokyo.



Tengku Ahmad, who has represented Malaysia since 2006, said that if his services are still required by the national team, he would continue to play for the national team.



“I believe I can still contribute to the national team for another two years, ” said Tengku Ahmad.



“I finished national team training last week and all the players have been released to play in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). I will focus on the MHL.



“I hope I can impress the national coaches enough in the MHL to receive a call-up to play in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh (from April 11-18), ” said Tengku Ahmad.



The father of two children played for Tenaga Nasional for the last three years and helped them win the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup this year.



“But I have received another offer to play for defending overall champions Terengganu next year.



“I am still negotiating with both clubs as I want the best offer before I sign the contract. I will decide by the end of this week as the training begins next week, ” said Tengku Ahmad, who has featured in the MHL since 2003.



Tengku Ahmad made his MHL debut in 2003 by playing for Sapura before joining Ernst and Young (now called KL Hockey Club) in 2004.



He played for KLHC for seven years before joining Terengganu in 2012 for four years. Tengku Ahmad has helped all four teams win MHL silverware.



The Star of Malaysia