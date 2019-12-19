



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Germany women's super striker Charlotte Stapenhorst, talk about the forthcoming season and what the FIH Hockey Pro League means to her and the team.





Germany (FIH World ranking: 4) finished in third place in the first season of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against Belgium on 19 March 2020 at the Hockey Park, Monchengladbach.



What did you learn from the first FIH Hockey Pro League and how will you prepare for the second season?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “We learnt loads of stuff and we had some good games. There was loads of travelling. We must recover well. The new format, home and away in the same place, will be loads better travelling wise, so that is a good thing.”



What are your ambitions for the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “Well, we came third so we can always look to get better. It’s just right before the Olympics so we will be working on becoming a really good team. The main goal is the Olympics, that is a fact. We want to play good games against the main nations, so third again would be good.”



The second season has a new format, what difference will that make for your team?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “It will make such a big difference. There just won’t be so much travelling. That first season we went to New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in one trip, I think this way it will just be much better.



Which fixture you are most looking forward to and why?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “Well, that’s not hard. Now we have Monchengladbach and other different cities, Berlin and Hamburg. Hamburg is my home club, Berlin is my home town so both are really, really good. And Hamburg is a real hockey city so loads of people will be coming to watch and support.”



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment of season one?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “I think I had quite a good game against Belgium when I scored three goals. That was definitely my Pro League moment but every match spent travelling with the team, it is a really cool environment [to be in].”



What is your message to the fans?

Charlotte Stapenhorst: “Guys, come out, watch hockey. It is such a great sport. Support us in our home towns of Hamburg, Berlin and Monchengladbach and enjoy watching really, really good hockey.”



