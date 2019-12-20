



Following on from the recent Academy Series, the U18 Scotland Girl’s National Age Group Squad has been announced for the 2019/20 season.





It’s a huge year for the Scotland U18 Girls’ as they compete in the U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championships in Kazan, Russia, on 12-18 July 2020. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning gold at EuroHockey U18 Championships II in Rakovnik, Czech Republic, in 2018.



The Scots have been drawn in Pool B against Belgium; England and Ireland while the Netherlands; Germany; Spain; and Russia compete in Pool A.



Scotland U18 Girls’ will take to the pitch for the first time in 2020 when they play Ireland away on 2nd, 3rd and 4th January.



Head Coach Keith Smith said, “It’s going to be a really challenging season as we prepare for this summer’s European Championships in Kazan against the best in Europe. A lot of the players were involved last year, but with some new additions to the squad, it’s going to be interesting seeing how the squad evolves.



“The programme will provide them with plenty of development opportunities – not just in terms of our prep for this summer’s tournament, but for each player’s longer-term goals. Four of last year’s U18 squad have just been selected for the Senior Women’s programme, and that’s something the current squad can take real inspiration from; it demonstrates to the current squad that their ambitions are attainable, and that the rewards are there to be earned.”



Squad



Aisha Saini (Western Wildcats)

Amy Salmon (Inverleith)

Anna Hoolaghan (Clydesdale Western)

Ava Findlay (Edinburgh HC)

Ava Smith (Western Wildcats)

Cara McAllister (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Simmers (GHK)

Corrie Hay (Grove Menzieshill)

Ellie Rutherford (Edinburgh HC)

Ellie Mackenzie (Watsonians)

Emma Fraser (Inverleith)

Faith Joubert (Watsonians)

Georgia Crooks (GHK)

Georgie Yuille (Grange)

Grace Drummond (Watsonians)

Hannah Miller (Fjordhus Reivers)

Itske Hooftman (Inverleith)

Jennifer Tait (Granite City Wanderers)

Jess Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Katie Swanson (Watsonians)

Lucy Williamson (Dundee Wanderers)

Lucy Smith (Grove Menzieshill)

Michaela McCarthy (Dundee Wanderers)

Nina Constable (Grange)

Rhiannon Carr (Grove Menzieshill)

Sophie Hinds (Inverleith)

Zara Mason (Clydesdale Western)



Scottish Hockey Union media release