KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) have lined up a solid defence to hold on to their league title in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which begins on Jan 10.





The backline will be led by national skipper Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib, who is the most capped player in the national team with 337 caps.



He will be assisted by two national players Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim and Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan besides former international Baljit Singh and Australian Timothy Deavin.



Ireland international David Hearte will also be back as the custodian for UniKL.



With a power-packed backline like that, UniKL will not only be targeting the defence of the title but also a shot at the double that eluded them this year when they were beaten to the overall title by Terengganu, losing 1-2 in the final.



The 33-year-old Sukri agreed that they would be the team to beat in the MHL.



“We also have two good penalty corner drag flickers Razie and Najmi and will be hoping to give teams like Terengganu and Tenaga Nasional a strong challenge in the MHL.



“We also have a solid midfield led by two national players Mohd Marhan (Mohd Jalil) and Mohd Ashran (Hamsani), ” said Sukri.



He added that they had signed up two foreign players and will be signing another two to beef up every department.



“We had the services of three Holland national players this season but it will be difficult to get their services because they are training with the Dutch team for the FIH Pro League from Jan 18 to June 28, ” said Sukri.



The three Dutch players who featured for UniKL this season were Valentin Verga, Martijn Peter Havenga and Robert Huib Kemperman.



Sukri, who has been playing in the MHL since 2003, believes they have a solid team that are capable of lifting both the titles next year.



“We will also be able to use our UniKL pitch in Bangi, which has been repaired for MHL matches, ” said Sukri, who wants to play for Malaysia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18.



